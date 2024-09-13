Nigeria actor Kanayo O Kanayo agitated the internet following the post he made on his colleague Yul Edochie

The Veteran star, in an appreciative Instagram post, praised the controversial act for his acting prowess

However, many who came across the post online pointed out that the industry elder was trying to force Yul down their throats

Nigeria actor Kanayo O Kanayo has stepped on the toes of many of his fans and followers online after he publicly applauded his junior colleague and friend, Yul Edochie.

In a recent social media post, the Veteran star offered flowers to Yul Edochie.

Outrage as Kanayo O Kanayo praised Yul Edochie. Credit: @kanyookanayo

Source: Instagram

KOK, as he is fondly called, shared a video of himself with the upcoming preacher on the set of his film, in which he hailed him.

Kanayo noted that whether or not one loves Yul, one must not deny his skills as an excellent performer.

The Nollywood elder claimed that his junior colleague understands how to use his voice and body to portray his artistic demeanour and candour.

Sharing a clip from their recent production, Kanayo wrote:

"Hate or like him @yuledochie. One thing you can't take away from him is that he is a great performer who knows how to use his voice and body to express his artistic mien and candour. Kudos bro. Tomorrow we upload."

Watch the clip below:

Kanayo O Kanayo and Yul Edochie trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nursefayy:

"This guy was doing well, how did he got here?? He just killed his career."

assaexalte:

"You can't force him down our throats again."

itz_bameyi:

"Old man like u. Is this caption necessary."

ib_beatiful_mom:

"Who asked you sir???? All of you get out!!"

appl.efab:

"Obasi need his children. Kanayo as igbo man tell Yul to return Obasi children."

official_ezzyj:

"With due respect sir,this caption is so unnecessary. You can do your business with him no one cares."

eblycious:

"Unfortunately his movie irritates a lot of people now."

gofa_world:

"So you actually support what this man does on social media with Judy Considering the fact he has children with the other woman May, be careful if you love that your daughter or Peace will be very far from her home when she gets Married."

Kanayo O. Kanayo shares cute family video

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Kanayo O Kanayo posted a family portrait and video on his social media page some years back without his wife.

The movie star's entire family were in the viral clip, but his wife and the mother of his four kids were nowhere to be found in the trending clip.

In the video, the actor's sons donned a matching look of traditional white outfits. His daughter also wore a white dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng