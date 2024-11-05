Lincoln Edochie, brother of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has opened up on how the family felt about his second marriage

Yul had announced that he had welcomed a son with his second wife last year, and he started flaunting him on social media

Lin said Yul should take his second marriage away from social media and think about others in his decision-making

Lincon Edochie, one of the sons of iconic actor, Pete Edochie and brother to Yul Edochie, has reacted to his decision to take a second wife.

Legit.ng had reported that Yul had announced that he had welcomed a son with his second wife and has been flaunting them online.

Lincoln Edochie speaks about family. Photo credit@lincolnedochie/@yuledochie

Lin was a guest of Kanayo. O. Kanayo on his show, KOK Live where he spoke about his younger brother's marriage. According to him, Yul should have reconsidered the decision that would hurt the next person before going ahead with it.

Lin advises brother, Yul

In the recording, Lin went ahead to offer his two cents to Yul about his constant social media display.

The actor said that Yul should take his marriage away from social media. According to him, the people hailing Yul now will be the same people that will bury him alive if there was a glitch in his second marriage.

See the video here:

What fans said about Lin's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to Lin's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

@chinken9713_:

"Yul na big fool. Linc na correct guy wey get sense. The only fool supporting Yul is Leo."

@larafadele:

"Linc sounds like his father. He intelligently answers the questions."

@sidoni15:

"Linc said that the devil created nothing but steals and started claiming the ownership. This is the definition of what Judy is."

@veraiyaji:

"Wise man who Listens to his father's words of wisdom."

@__queencynthia:

"He has his Dad's voice."

@cynthia_kelz:

"He is no doubt a reader cos he's smart and intelligent as his father. I wonder why he's tall, handsome and composed, while the other one is short with bow legs and without character."

@realjoanofficial:

"This Linc sound so much like pet Edochie."

@styl__meeii:

"He sounds so much like his father Pete."

@nikybtek_construction_interior:

"This man is truly the son of Pete edochie, he speaks in wisdom just like his father."

@ejay_wearz:

"This guy sound like his father."

@hazelanntenia:

"Isn't this the mumu man we dragged he learned. Love Linc."

@benetscot:

"KOK has learned his lessons from how we treated his insensitivity on his post the last time. The way he clapped, Judy is about to use Yul phone block him join Linc."

Radiogad slams Yul Edochie over second wife

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had called out his friend Yul Edochie and offered him advice regarding his decision to marry a second wife.

Edochie had come under intense fire since he announced Judy Austin, another movie star, as his second wife.

Weighing into the drama, Radiogad said Edochie's career was allegedly drowning because of his second wife and advised him to make peace with his first wife.

