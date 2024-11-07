Ifedayo Olarinde, widely known as Daddy Freeze, has shared his take on President-elect Donald Trump's mass deportation plan

Recall that Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the United States presidential election, won his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris

Taking to social media, he opened up on his thoughts about this strategy, giving rise to a variety of interesting comments from fans

Nigerian media personality and social commentator Daddy Freeze has shared his take on Donald Trump's victory as the 47th president of the United States of America.

While some parts of the world are jubilant, others seem to have reservations. Reacting to Trump's emergence as the 47th president of the United States of America and his plan for mass deportation of undocumented immigrants on his first day of resumption, Daddy Freeze went online to share his thoughts.

According to the internet personality, there is nothing wrong with Trump wanting to get rid of illegal immigrants in the state.

Daddy Freeze stated that anyone whose papers are incomplete should go back to their country.

"We are just practicing selective morality. Being an ill€gal immigrant is N0T L€GAL!", he said.

Daddy Freeze's post drew a lot of attention.

Nigerians react to Freeze's post

See how fans reacted to the post below:

@azizjambo_iv:

"Many of your ardent followers who support you with their money today are US citizens who were once undocumented."

@bimbethy:

"It's not that simple!!! Haba. There are children involved. This will split families."

@iamdrsoul:

"It’s easy for you to say… until you hear the stories of the undocumented!"

@aghogho_mena:

"Nigerians don’t understand what it means for a president to put their Nation first that’s why they are complaining."

@george_debarge:

"Does SAMKLEF have document?"

@holi_ray:

"Why is the Nigerian government not deporting illegal immigrants back to their countries as well?"

Trump Declares Victory in US Election

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Donald Trump, the Republican candidate in the United States presidential election, declared victory over his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

The former US president made the declaration after he was projected to win key battlefield states in the poll.

Trump has won three of the seven swing states: Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina.

