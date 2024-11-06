US Election 2024: Moghalu Shares What Donald Trump's Victory Means For Nigeria, Africa
- Professor Kingsley Moghalu said Donald Trump’s "remarkable political comeback" does not mean much for Africa
- Moghalu, a political economist, challenged Africans to fix their own problems and stop relying on help from America
- The former presidential aspirant asserted that "Trump will certainly matter for the middle-east, Ukraine, Europe more broadly, and China"
Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.
Washington, D.C., USA - Following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) election 2024, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has said the American leader's comeback does not mean much for Africa.
Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and erstwhile presidential hopeful, stated that the US president-elect "has never shown much interest in Africa."
In a post on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, Moghalu urged Africans to fix their own problems rather than rely on the coming administration of Trump or other Western powers.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Moghalu wrote:
"For those wondering what Donald Trump’s remarkable political comeback means for Africa, the answer is: Not much! He has never shown much interest in Africa. Even more important, Africans should fix their own problems, starting with leadership, governance, security, democracy.
"We should stop looking to external props. It was not the US President that intervened in Botswana to achieve the remarkable electoral outcome there, and the incumbent’s gracious concession. Trump will certainly matter for the Middle East, Ukraine, Europe more broadly, and China."
Legit.ng reports that Trump previously served as the 45th president of the US from 2017 to 2021.
The 78-year-old was elected the 47th president on Wednesday, November 6, four years after his defeat by Joe Biden. His victory was confirmed just when he captured the battleground state of Wisconsin, putting him above the threshold of 270 electoral votes.
US election: Atiku shares lesson for Nigeria
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following Trump’s victory in the US election, Atiku said “the lesson for us in Nigeria” is the integrity of the electoral process.
In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 Nigerian polls, said in an election, the integrity of the electoral process ensures a credible outcome.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.