Professor Kingsley Moghalu said Donald Trump’s "remarkable political comeback" does not mean much for Africa

Moghalu, a political economist, challenged Africans to fix their own problems and stop relying on help from America

The former presidential aspirant asserted that "Trump will certainly matter for the middle-east, Ukraine, Europe more broadly, and China"

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and global issues.

Washington, D.C., USA - Following Donald Trump’s victory in the United States (US) election 2024, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu has said the American leader's comeback does not mean much for Africa.

Moghalu, a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and erstwhile presidential hopeful, stated that the US president-elect "has never shown much interest in Africa."

Professor Kingsley Moghalu asks Africans not to get too excited over Donald Trump's win in the US election 2024. Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Source: Facebook

In a post on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, Moghalu urged Africans to fix their own problems rather than rely on the coming administration of Trump or other Western powers.

Moghalu wrote:

"For those wondering what Donald Trump’s remarkable political comeback means for Africa, the answer is: Not much! He has never shown much interest in Africa. Even more important, Africans should fix their own problems, starting with leadership, governance, security, democracy.

"We should stop looking to external props. It was not the US President that intervened in Botswana to achieve the remarkable electoral outcome there, and the incumbent’s gracious concession. Trump will certainly matter for the Middle East, Ukraine, Europe more broadly, and China."

Legit.ng reports that Trump previously served as the 45th president of the US from 2017 to 2021.

The 78-year-old was elected the 47th president on Wednesday, November 6, four years after his defeat by Joe Biden. His victory was confirmed just when he captured the battleground state of Wisconsin, putting him above the threshold of 270 electoral votes.

US election: Atiku shares lesson for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that following Trump’s victory in the US election, Atiku said “the lesson for us in Nigeria” is the integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement he personally signed, obtained by Legit.ng, Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 Nigerian polls, said in an election, the integrity of the electoral process ensures a credible outcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng