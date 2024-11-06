Nigerian journalist and filmmaker Kiki Mordi has reacted to Donald Trump becoming the newly elected president of America

Taking to her X page, Kiki explained how she felt his win was due to misogyny because he competed with a woman

Kiki Mordi’s hot take on the US election result went viral and started a discussion on social media

Nigerian women-rights activist, journalist and filmmaker Kiki Mordi has shared her thoughts on the US presidential election after Donald Trump emerged as the winner.

The election took place in America on November 5, 2024, and the results were announced on November 6, causing social media to buzz with excitement.

After it was gathered that Donald Trump had won the election against Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris, many people reacted online, including Kiki Mordi.

Trump won because he ran against a woman

Taking to her official X page, Kiki Mordi claimed that Trump’s win was rooted in misogyny. According to the activist, she is starting to see a pattern because the only time the Republican Party candidate won was when it was against a woman.

She wrote:

“The only time Trump won was when he was running against a woman. I'm seeing a pattern here.”

See Kiki Mordi’s tweet below:

Reactions as Kiki Mordi speaks on Trump’s win

Kiki Mordi’s reaction to Donald Trump’s win started an online discussion. Several netizens disagreed with her take, while others aligned with her. Read their comments below:

Ebuka called Kiki Mordi’s take a lazy one and explained why Trump won:

Josh said it’s not a gender thing:

Okah explained why he thinks Kiki Mordi is daft:

This tweep accused Kiki of stealing people’s ideas:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Noizy__entertainment:

“Them don turn am to gender issue.”

Emmcee_rnb:

“This my country people ehn.”

Pearllydollz:

“So why didn’t all the women vote for her 😂😂😂 pls bye.”

omowunmi_ogungbaibi:

“They could have allowed Biden run the election and resign after swearing in, they shot themselves in the leg , atleast his ill health can still sustain that.”

sagebaba:

“As much as she is right she forgot one thing. It’s not just a woman it’s a whole apparatus called the Democratic Party that lost. If anything this is not about Trump but about Americans not wanting a woman to rule over them. We say that with Clinton and Obama and upstart. So get it right.”

Dulcelily001:

“Always turning everything to feminist war and battle. Every single thing! It's getting old and exhausting. There are also female voters too in America. The country is not made up of only men. Geez🙄.”

Davido votes during US election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido, was over the moon after casting his vote for the first time during the US election.

The award-winning singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia, shared a photo of himself post-voting, proudly declaring that he had voted for the first time.

As one of Africa's most influential artists, Davido's civic engagement inspired his massive fan base and Nigerians.

