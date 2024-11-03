Rapper Cardi B and billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently traded words online over the upcoming US election

Cardi B struggled to speak while campaigning for Kamala Harris after her teleprompter stopped working, and Elon reacted

Elon’s response drew a heated reply from the music star, and their exchange made social media headlines

Rapper Cardi B, with real name Belcarlis Marlenis Cephus, and billionaire businessman Elon Musk are making headlines after they traded words on social media over Kamala Harris’ campaign.

Recently, Cardi B joined the long list of celebrities who participated in Kamala’s campaign rally ahead of the US presidential election.

However, things did not go smoothly for the 32-year-old rapper, whose speech was stalled after her teleprompter stopped working.

Netizens divided as Cardi B and Elon Musk trade words over Kamala Harris' campaign rally. Photos: @iamcardib, @elonmusk / X

Source: Instagram

As a result, Cardi could not speak for over a minute and was left rambling on stage before someone brought a phone for her to complete her speech.

See the video below:

Elon Musk slams Cardi B over Kamala campaign

The video went viral and drew a reaction from billionaire businessman and Donald Trump supporter Elon Musk.

The Tesla CEO called Cardi B another puppet who could not even speak without being told what to say. According to Elon Musk, Kamala Harris' campaign lacks authenticity and true empathy.

In his words:

“Another puppet who can’t even talk without being fed the words. The Kamala campaign has no authenticity or true empathy.”

See his tweet below:

Cardi B replies Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s criticism of Cardi B’s speech at Kamala Harris’ campaign also drew a reaction from the rapper.

On her X page, Cardi said she was not a puppet and explained her tough upbringing. According to the rapper, she is the daughter of two immigrants who worked so hard to provide for her and a product of poverty that he knows nothing about.

See her tweet below:

Reactions as Cardi B and Elon Musk trade words

The heated online exchange between Cardi B and Elon Musk over the US election soon became a trending topic, and it drew reactions. Read what some netizens had to say below:

George said Cardi’s speech showed it wasn’t from the heart:

Estee slammed the rapper:

This tweep asked why Cardi could not speak without a script:

This tweep said people should stop caring about the opinions of celebrities:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Misschidel:

“One thing about cardi that I like is that, she always knows how to speak up for herself not minding who is involved. Go girl🥂.”

okechukwu_ahumaraeze:

“Cardi…100, Elon…..0.”

moyusmoyus:

“She can’t just say what she wants. Which I’m 💯 sure she would be more than happy to. But she clearly used restraint and waited for her vetted speech on her phone. She cannot afford to torpedo someone’s campaign and hard work.”

_dr.abu:

“Speeches are vetted and approved, she has to read them as they are.”

Bllacross_:

“Yea I love Cardi so much and it’s none of my business but I’ll choose Trump if I had the chance!

Kamala just turned it into a gender and racial stuff.”

ye_am_chichi:

“She is standing for the truth!!!”

Iamwhykayy:

“What’s wrong with using a teleprompter? 🤷‍♀️”

Trump vs Kamala Harris: Survey predicts winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VP Harris led Trump by six points among likely voters in a recent survey.

The Democratic candidate maintained her lead after the presidential debate, which most voters believe she won.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng