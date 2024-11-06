Nigerian singer 2baba’s former partner, Pero Adeniyi, has declared her support for Donald Trump during the US election

Taking to social media, the public figure revealed that she had voted for the Republican Party candidate

Pero’s disclosure raised mixed feelings among netizens, with some of them bashing her for not supporting Kamala Harris

Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba’s former partner, Pero Adeniyi, has declared her support for Donald Trump in the 2024 US election.

On November 5, 2024, several Americans went out to decide between the Republican Party candidate, Donald Trump and the Democratic Party candidate, Kamala Harris.

After casting her vote, Pero Adeniyi took to social media to reveal that it was for Donald Trump. She shared a video of a voting sticker on her head compiled with videos of the Republican candidate.

In her caption she wrote:

“TRUMP/VANCE/ELON/RFK/VIVEK/TULSI. #MAGA ##MAHA #TOOBIGTORIG”

See her post below:

Reactions as Pero Adeniyi says she voted for Trump

Pero Adeniyi’s disclosure about who she supported to win the US presidential election was met with mixed feelings from netizens. Some social media users bashed her for not voting for Kamala Harris. Read their comments below:

valentina_charles0:

“Ha, black woman, but why not support black woman instead? Hmmm.”

Adeyemotemi_t:

“Am surprised you voted trump wow.”

Ymixoo2:

“Trump wey dey do like Nigerian politicians. Wey dey share food.”

Alajokeade:

“Yes, Trump 💯 na peace we want we don't want war ,moreover, we want someone who can teach our child moral rights 🙌.”

africa_jkt:

“Vote Trump for the safety of the current world situation now, Kamala don’t do anything with Biden and she can’t do anything alone.”

love_guilt.96bebe:

“I think whoever you choose to vote for you should keep it to yourself. just for peace ☮️ just saying.”

Guineafowlamerica:

“😃😃with her full chest.”

The_chef_khadi:

“Why bull..ying her because of her choice? not nice her right.”

tolex_empire:

“Where were you Jan 6 Pero????”

Ujubaybay:

“You voted for trump smh.”

kennyshittu_infinity20:

“Woman not supporting woman😢.”

Davido votes during US election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Adeleke, aka Davido, was over the moon after casting his vote for the first time during the US election.

The award-winning singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia, shared a photo of himself post-voting, proudly declaring that he had voted for the first time.

As one of Africa's most influential artistes, Davido's civic engagement inspired his massive fan base and Nigerians.

