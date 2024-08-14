“So Smooth”: Clips From Asake’s Livestream Listening Party With Friends Goes Viral
- Nigerian Afro-fusion singer Asake recently took some of his friends on a unique experience during a listening party
- Clips of the singer throwing a listening party live on YouTube have sparked massive reactions online
- In one of the clips making the rounds, Asake was spotted doing some DJ work while giving his friends a one-of-a-kind experience
Nigerian singer Ahmed Ololade, aka Asake, has stirred massive reactions online after a recent video of him throwing an album listening party for his latest project, Lungu Boy, went viral.
The Nigerian singer recently released his official third studio album, Lungu Boy. One of the biggest songs on the project is his collaboration with Wizkid, MMS.
Asake recently threw an open-roof album listening party to celebrate the success of Lungu Boy so far.
Clips of the singer having a fantastic time while treating his friends and family to a music feast left people talking.
Asake vibes to MMS on Livestream
An excerpt from the YouTube Livestream of Asake vibing to his new track with Wizkid is a highlight of the album listening party.
The singer also showed off his DJing skills, as he was the one on the steels controlling the vibe and musical tempo while his guests relaxed and had loads of fun.
Watch the viral clip below:
Reactions trail clips from Asake's listening party
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:
@tml_vibez:
"Special one."
@iam_djsalam:
"Which DJ leave office for you."
@officialyemielesho:
"Omo Lungu."
@teee.dollar:
"Can’t stop loving you😂 asake mii."
@ashidapo:
"DJ crusher."
@teefamous:
"Funmi Lewe Je Kin Roll Up… Sapele Water Or Liquor."
@nsg_papii:
"This song is deeeper!"
@waxzy_funky:
"Mr DJ don leave Turntable dey roll leaf table."
Asake gives fan his shirt
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Asake was performing at a show, and a lady who loved the singer got up to vibe to his song.
She sang the lyrics of the music word for word and imitated Asake's dance steps. Asake was so pleased with the kind of love the lady had shown him that he had to remove his shirt and give it to her.
