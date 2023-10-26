Skit maker Crazy Clown has celebrated his wife with loved-up videos on Instagram as she marks her birthday

He also wrote a lengthy message to commemorate her special day while calling her sweet names

The funny man revealed that he has never looked back since he made the decision to spend the rest of his life with her

Emmanuel Iwueke, known as Craze Clown, is over the moon that his wife has clocked a new age.

The skit maker took to Instagram to share charming clips of how they spent her day.

He wrote a love note to her and revealed that he and their daughter signed it.

According to him, words can not describe the feelings he has for her. He also said he has no regret in choosing to spend the rest of his life with her.

Craze Clown Gushes Over Wife On Birthday. Photo Credit @crazeclown

Source: Instagram

Craze clown calls his wife beautiful names

The comedian called the mother of his child adorable names, such as his pulmonary artery, Mi Amor, the French word for 'My love'.

Gushing over her, the doctor-turned-content creator showered prayers on her that she would achieve all her life's goals and dreams.

See the video he shared here:

Fans react to Craze Clown's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Craze Clown about his beautiful wife on her birthday. Hers are some of the comments below.

@theonlychigul:

"Jojooooooo.

@bobbymaris:

"Love is beautiful Nwanne m "

@iamtharonnie:

"Happy birthday our beautiful wife and CEO ."

@buchi_terairenes:

"Why is it even difficult for me to love this days..?? Why??"

@cynthia_salawu:

"Happy Birthday Queen,Wishing You God’s Blessings ."

@giazirachi:

"Happy birthday mommy,"

@ed_her1:

"Happy earth strong to her.:

@ifediora_joyce:

"Happy birthday."

@fhonzee:

"Happy birthday."

@gabrielle_ajanaku:

"Happy birthday to your woman God bless you."

@iamqueenlovette:

"Happy blessed birthday to your Queen, best wishes."

