Big Brother Naija reality star Eloswag trended on social media after his bedroom tape with a mystery woman emerged

Eloswag, who shared how the video leaked online, also threatened to take legal action against an anonymous blog

The BBNaija reality star's action, however, sparked outrage as several netizens couldn't help but express their displeasure

Former BBNaija housemate Eloswag, whose real name is Eloka Paul Nwamu, was in the news recently after a private moment between him and an unknown woman was leaked on social media.

According to the report, the video that caught attention was released via Eloswag's Snapchat, and it has since become a heated topic online.

Reacting, the BBNaija star addressed the leaked tape that has put him in the spotlight in a now-deleted tweet via his X handle on Sunday, November 3.

Eloswag stated that upon realising his mistake, he immediately deleted the video from his Snapchat, only to find it on a controversial anonymous blog that had previously listed him among male celebrities who were gay.

Furious by the blog's action, Eloswag hinted at taking legal action.

He wrote;

“I posted a video mistakenly on my Snapchat by 3am and deleted it immediately, guess who has the video? GISTLOVER? How? Please can I sue? Cause it doesn’t make sense.”

See screenshot of Eloswag's deleted tweet below:

Netizens react to Eloswag's tape

Read some of the comments below:

tikristi01:

"Bro you don cast."

lefty_of_africa:

"Old man like you... Na wa o."

Seun Banso:

"Oriburuku don reach ur side."

@Bibi______b:

"Eloswag na wa o you just embarrassed yourself thinking you were embarrassing that girl."

sperandiadiva:

"So u mistakenly post that trash for attention."

realdaisyy_:

"You’re a big mumu..You don’t even know how to chase clout."

CSkillashy:

"So na you chiomy been wan end with?? Thank God she ran."

Eloswag's mum campaigns for him

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Eloswag's mum solicited support for him.

In the video sighted on Eloswag's page, the woman who could pass for his sister thanked people for their support so far.

While many gushed over the reality star's mum, they couldn't help but point out that he can't escape leaving Biggie's house.

