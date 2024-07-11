Ace Nigerian comedian and one of the pioneers of skit making, Craze Clown, recently shared during a chat one of his greatest regrets in life

During the conversation, Crazy Clown shared the social media app which he uses the most on his phone and why

He also shared why his biggest regret in life was a decision made in 2014 about cryptocurrency and Bitcoin

Renowned Nigerian skit maker, comic and content creator Emmanuel Ogonna Iwueke, better known as Craze Clown, was recently at the 2024 TrendUpp Awards, where he was one of the guests.

While at the award ceremony, Craze Clown spoke with journalists and answered some questions that got people talking.

Nigerian comic Craze Clown recent shared how a decision he took in 2014 about BTC remains the greatest regret of his life. Photo credit: @crazeclown

Source: Instagram

Craze also spoke with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons. During the conversation, the comic shared the app he uses the most on his phone and why.

He also revealed what he tagged as his greatest regret in life. Craze shared his Bitcoin story and why he believes not investing in it is the greatest regret of his life.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

My most used app - Craze Clown shares

During the chat with Legit.ng, Craze Clown spoke about the importance of social media and how it has grown and become an essential part of people's lives.

When we asked him which of the social media apps Craze Clown uses the most, he said:

"My bank app is my most used app o. Abi no be social media. Don't we socialize there. That's the biggest social media in the world especially when it comes with a debit alert."

How I sold 16 BTC for $600 - Craze Clown

Craze Clown also told a story during the conversation which he noted her have never shared publicly before. He stumbled on the story when he was asked the one advise he would give to his younger self if he could go back in time. He said:

"One advise I would give myself would have been Invest in Bitcoin. Let me tell you a story I have never shared in public before. In 2014 when I did my UK tour, I was paid in Bitcoin. The gave me 16BTC but I turned it down and collected just 5 I returned the rest. The following week I sold the 5 units I had on me for $600. That is my greatest regret in life."

Craze Clown makes bold claim on corruption

Legit.ng recalls reporting comment Craze Clown made about corruption and the percentage of Nigerians who have benefitted from it.

Craze Clown stated in a tweet via his official Twitter handle that some people knowingly benefited while others were unaware of the corruption.

The creator of the skit also mentioned some corrupt practises, such as paying to skip long lines and gaining admission to a school.

Source: Legit.ng