TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis had requested to have Davido on their Live video and the Unavailable singer honoured their invite

During their video, Davido asked them to make a special request and Jarvis asked for a day or half a day with the singer's wife Chioma

The singer's response had netizens speaking about how thoughtful Jarvis was to make such a request

Social media influencers Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, aka Jarvis, showed excitement as singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, honoured their TikTok Live video invite.

Davido, in his usual philanthropic self, asked the TikTokers to make a request and Jarvis asked him for a day or half a day with his wife, Chioma.

OBO, as Davido is fondly called, said he would talk to his wife, which got Jarvis ecstatic. Peller was also happy but he noted that Davido did not grant his request.

The video caught the attention of netizens and they praised Jarvis for the request she made, rather than asking for money for surgery on her jaw.

Recall that Jarvis had cried out a week ago that the reason she paused her human AI content was because one side of her jaw was swollen, and it was causing her great pain. It was reported that the surgery to remove her mouth tumor has been done.

Reactions to Peller, Jarvis' video with Davido

Check out some of the reactions to Jarvis and Peller's video with Davido below:

@mr.kleffy:

"I love her request. That's borne out of wisdom."

@yawppie:

"E be like say the surgery don settle."

@talkswithmelvin:

"Nice she's got a strong will...and great wisdom. A chance to ask for her surgery."

@mschinweigweh:

"Oh my goodness!!! They are real fans. Even David was impressed."

Mouth tumour: Jarvis asked to join NSPPD

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis' growing tumour became a trending topic on social media among Nigerians.

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

The advice, however, didn't go down well with several netizens as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer.

