A Nigerian dentist has reacted to TikTok star Peller’s claims about his girlfriend, Jarvis, needing over N30 million for her surgery

On X formerly Twitter, the dentist explained how the total cost Peller’s girlfriend would spend on her surgery would not be up to N1 million

The dentist’s reaction to Peller’s claims sparked an online discussion after it went viral on social media

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A Nigerian dentist, Eberechi, has reacted online after TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, claimed that his girlfriend Aminata Elizabeth Amadou, aka Jarvis or Jardolita, would be needing over N30 million for her tumour surgery.

Just recently, Peller caused a massive uproar on social media with claims that he had opened a GoFundMe for Nigerians to donate to Jarvis’ surgery. He also revealed that they would need several millions to solve the problem.

Shortly after Peller’s post went viral, a Nigerian dentist, Eberechi, took to his X (Twitter) page to express his doubts. According to him, the TikTok star was only trying to raise funds to spend in December.

Netizens react as dentist shuts down Peller's claims of Jarvis needing over N30 million for surgery. Photos: @peller089, @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Eberechi explained that the surgery Jarvis needed to do cost only N200,000 at his clinic. He added that if they included tests and other things, it would not even come up to N500,000.

In his words:

“Not to be a spoiler, but this so called surgery costs about 200k in my centre, adding tests, biopsy, admission charges and feeding, it's not up to 500k talk less of a million. This is a detty December fundraising. That's all I can say.”

See the dentist’s tweet below:

Nigerians react as dentist shuts down Peller’s N30m claim

Dentist Eberechi’s claim about Peller trying to use Jarvis’ condition to raise Detty December funds was met with interesting comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

_daniel_prisca:

“Dem wan run us street 😭😂.”

Cyndex_adaumuoji:

“My cousin did same operation in Asaba. We spent 5million and that was like 4 years ago.”

Emily.osas:

“My cousin had something like this and it wasn't up to 500k too,but I thought peller's video was just cruise.”

donp_222:

“When I hear 30M , I first think say them wan do head transplant 😂😂 Abi Javis wan convert to Real life Robot 😭😭🤣”

Kvng_mst:

“Na cruise but if dem donate you go collect am😂.”

_.christerbel:

“The pellar self was very very rude when he was talking about the donation in that video. Oh well I wish her well.”

Moo__rel:

“200k ? Na native doctor won do the surgery.”

Aneeke_:

“Hmm don’t forget, she has done several surgeries on this same issue with no changes.”

Derick_jr_n:

“I'm a dentist and what that this colleague just said is absolutely correct. This surgery is less than 1M and it's performed by a maxillofacial surgeon. Maxillofacial surgery is a specialty in dentistry that focuses on surgery on the face, jaw, neck and mouth.”

_iamsheila__:

“I hope this boy doesn’t spoil Jarvis’s brand pata pata.”

opara_mbaise:

“Is this surgery really 200k Naira? Isn’t a bag of rice 100k?”

Jarvis advised to join pastor Jerry's prayer

Legit.ng had reported that the TikTok star's growing tumour, had become a trending topic on social media among Nigerians.

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement, as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

The advice, however, didn't go down well with several netizens, as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng