Teenagers allegedly involved in the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests, which swept the nation from August 1 to 10, 2024, were seen in a distressing state upon arrival at the Federal High Court in Abuja for their arraignment.

Photographs taken in the courtroom on Friday showed some of the male protesters appearing malnourished and unkempt.

The images depicted several protesters groaning on the floor, with some being given biscuits and bottled water to alleviate their condition.

The protests, sparked by widespread economic hardship, led to numerous arrests across the country.

The teenagers, part of the 76 individuals detained during the protests, are facing charges related to alleged treason and conspiracy to destabilise the nation.

The court session was highly anticipated, drawing attention to the state of the detainees and the conditions they have faced while in custody.

The arrests were made in Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano, with the protesters accused of treason among other charges.

The protesters are; Nura Ibrahim 24yrs, Abdulbasi Abdusalami, 34yrs, Ahmed Yusuf 25yrs, Awolu Abdulahi 21yrs, Umar Musa 15yrs, Muhammadu Mustapha 16yrs, Umar Muhammed 23yrs, Umar Inusa 18yrs, Abdullahi Sani 21yrs, Abba Usman 30yrs, Ibrahim Rabiu 16yrs, Abubakar San, 19yrs, Abubakar Abdullahi 18yrs, Amir Muhammed 17yrs, Umar Ali 17yrs, Saminu SANI 22yrs, Muhammed Musa 14yrs, Suleiman Dauda 18yrs, Ismail Abdullah 27yrs and Haruna Suleiman 22yrs.

Others are: Bello Abdullahi 23yrs, Usman Yunusa 20yrs, Umar UMAR 25yrs, Sani Aliyu 17yrs, Yusuf Lawal 21yrs, Abba Adamu 22yrs, Abbas Hamza 20yrs, Tasiu Lawal 16yrs, Jamilu Haruna 16yrs, Usman MOHAMMED 20yrs, Aminu Usaini 20yrs, Aminu Mohammed 24yrs, Abdullahi Suleiman 16yrs, Bilal Auwalu 15yrs, Umar Kabir 22yrs, Abubakar Ibrahim 18yrs, Usman Yusuf 22yrs, Abubakar ADAM 16yrs, Suleiman Ali 16yrs, Mubarak Hamza 23yrs, Ibrahim Musa 24yrs, Samani ALI 25yrs, Yahaya Sani 20yrs, Umar Sani 26yrs, Abbas Haliru 24yrs, Sani Idris 17yrs, Tashiru Mohammed 18yrs, Abdulaziz Abubakar 15yrs, Usman Sirajo 16yrs and Musa Adam 22yrs.

The rest are; Mukhtari Yahaya 17yrs, Abba Ahmad 23yrs, Umar Mohammed 24yrs, Yahaya Musa 18yrs, Umar Abdullahi 17yrs, Salisu Adamu 16yrs, Habibu Sani 17yrs, Sadiq Sanusi 15yrs, Ibrahim Sani 17yrs, Mustapha Kabir 16yrs, Saifullah Mohammed 17yrs, Hassan Mohammed 17yrs, Mustapha Abubakar 17yrs, SANUSI Nura 14yrs, Abdulmalik Auwal 19yrs, Musa Ishaku 17yrs, Abdulrahman Ibrahim 17yrs, Usman Ibrahim, Usman Fatihu 21yrs, Abdulganiu Musa 15yrs, Sagir Hassan 19yrs, Saidu Usman 25yrs, Abubakar Muhammed 22yrs, Kabiru Sani 25yrs, Muhammed Yahaya 14yrs, Mukhtar Alhassan 16yrs, and Mustapha Ibrahim 18yrs.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that seventy-six #EndBadGovernance protesters appeared at the Federal High Court in Abuja for their scheduled arraignment before Justice Obiora Egwuatu.

They face a ten-count charge including alleged treason and conspiracy to commit a felony with intent to destabilize Nigeria, under sections 96 and 97 of the Penal Code Act.

