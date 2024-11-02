Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, and her fiance Juma Jux have continued to make headlines

Just recently, Juma Jux posted online that he missed Priscy so much and told her to get on a flight to see him

Without wasting any time, Priscilla booked a flight, and the sweet moment she reunited with her man was captured on video

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently flew out to meet her Tanzanian fiance, Juma Jux, after he said he missed her.

Priscy and Juma’s love has continued to make headlines as the couple publicly displays affection for each other. The Tanzanian singer recently shared a video on Snapchat in which he said he missed his woman so much.

Fans react as Priscy Ojo flies out to meet Juma Jux. Photos: Priscilla Ojo / Snapchat

Juma Jux was in Abidjan, and he told Priscy to get on a flight and meet him because he really wanted to see her.

In his words:

“Yo I miss my baby so bad! Baby pack your bags and get on a flight! I have to see you now, I’m serious. I miss you so bad.”

The video then showed Priscy at Murtala Muhammad International Airport as she eventually boarded a flight to go meet her man.

In the clip, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter recorded the sweet moment she reunited with Juma Jux in his hotel room. The singer was all smiles as they both shared a tight hug and a kiss.

See the video below:

Reactions as Priscy gets on flight to meet Juma Jux

The video of Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux reuniting in Abidjan after the singer declared how much he missed his woman drew interesting comments from netizens. Read some of what they had to say below:

Onibiyo_:

“Come be like those Korean love movie that you can hop on flight immediately to see your lover 🥹 gosh I love LOVE 😍❤️❤️.”

Naija_rich_kids:

“I’m enjoying the ship. Be like romance movie.”

jhulie_kay:

“I can never forget this year😢😍😍.”

trixie.beauty.spa:

“Awhhhhhh awhhhhh 😍😍😍😍 love is so sweet with the right person!”

im_presh3004:

“We go love oo.”

official_luveth:

“Love sweet wn u are on the right track 😍🥰.”

Estygany_:

“Yo this is so sweet 😍.”

josebethibrahim:

“Their love don sweet pass davido and chioma !!!!”

peacefulpriscy:

“E sweet me😍.”

goddess_deb:

“She boarded the next available flight 😍😍😍 I love ittt.”

Christmaslightingng:

“This na African Korean movie…Luff it ❤️.”

iyanshawty:

“You think you are doing me? You are doing yourself!”

Iyabo Ojo parties with Priscy and Jux

Meanwhile, Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo had a nice time during their recent outing.

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria.

Juma Jux visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds.

