Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo spurred sensation online following their recent outing

Legit.ng previously reports that the movie star’s daughter, who is also an influencer, gave her Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, a royal reception in Lagos, Nigeria

Juma Jux apparently visited Nigeria for the first time to celebrate his birthday party, and the video showed Iyabo having fun with the young lovebirds

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter Priscilla Ojo shared a heartwarming jiggy moment as they stormed a nightclub together.

The movie star and her daughter danced merrily in a nightclub with friends and family as they celebrated the latter’s Tanzanian boyfriend, Juma Jux, ’s birthday party in Lagos, Nigeria.

Iyabo Ojo partied with daughter and Tanzanian boyfriend in club. Credit: @its.priscy, @juma_jux

Legit.ng reported that Priscilla, a young influencer, gave her boyfriend a royal welcome as he visited Nigeria, presumably for the first time.

Videos from Pricsy’s boyfriend’s birthday celebration made the rounds. They showed her dancing with her mother, who would later cheer her on and kiss the celebrant.

Watch the video below:

Iyaobo Ojo and Priscilla Ojo trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

beclairglowskin:

"When ur mum is ur best cheerleader."

odjegbas_princess:

"Marriage is loading So beautiful."

xpensyv201:

"I LOVE LOVE😍Bitter people how far? Please before you troll my faves please try and eat first pay your debts and drink plenty of water❤️Eyin werey in advance."

hot_olivia_pope:

"When your mum is your backbone and your number one cheerleader, Joy of Motherhood God bless them."

exquisitewearsby_fizkaz:

"This will be me and my daughter soon .. I celebrate you all .. it shall be permanent in Jesus name."

beclairglowskin:

"Chai who nor happy for this strong mother that wants the best for her kids truly is bitter and the dev-l’s advocate and guess what who ever nor happy for good thing can never experience good."

shi2_jmk:

"She’s so clean and beautiful. I want a baby girl oh Allah. Make we knw lie people go jealous nah. It takes God’s grace for people not to be jealous."

vicci_foods:

"VDM punching the air right now and getting ready to set ring light."

Priscilla Ojo and Mohbad's son

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla and late singer Mohbad’s son had a fun playdate to the joy of fans.

Priscilla shared a series of short clips of herself with Liam after she visited their home.

The video showed Mohbad’s son playing with Priscy and eating some snacks, which were eventually scattered around the floor in a proper toddler fashion.

