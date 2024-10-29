Big Brother Naija season 9 winner Kellyrae was recently recognised in his hometown, Warri

A video captured the moment the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, announced Kellyrae as the new ambassador for the region

The footage that has gone viral saw Kellyrae in the company of his wife Kassia and his team members as they celebrated the moment

Big Brother Naija winner Kingsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, aka Kellyrae, has been named the new ambassador of Warri South, Delta state.

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, announced the recent honour during an indoor meeting with the reality TV star and his wife, Kassia.

Kellyrae, his wife, and his team were spotted in a well-decorated room that had guests seated.

The chairman of the occasion commended Kellyrae for being well-behaved on the show.

The BBNaija superstar was later captured giving his vote of thanks for the honour.

Reactions as BBN Kellyrae is endorsed as ambassador

onyii_eleganza2:

"Well deserved!!! He really represented his place well."

folaaflow:

"Mercy found you kellyrae, and kassia Grace will always be for you."

sharpfragrance:

"Let's goooooo. Congratulations."

napheezah_toheer:

"I don’t really understand this state ambassador thing, can someone explain please? No hate please."

tianajobz:

"First time I’m loving all the shenanigans around political/traditional leaders involvement in BBnaija. Positive representation from a positive human being. Good one."

mizbibasalam:

"Congratulations my doublekay. God is not done with you."

abiolalayo:

"Whaooow. When integrity, diligence, hard work, morality, humaneness, responsibility, humility and creativity is being recognised."

nwankwo2214:

"Congratulations and God's protection and perfection throughout your trip in Delta state."

tt_glams_makeover:

"See as person level change within three months thank God."

napheezah_toheer:

Kellyrae shares plan for prize money

Meanwhile, Kellyrae shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale.

In the clip, he said he and his will wife would invest the money, and he would also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

