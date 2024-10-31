One of the most prominent Nigerian actors, Ogogo, whose real name is Taiwo Hassan, has clocked 65

The good-looking man went on social media to celebrate himself with dapper outfits and a post filled with gratitude

His special day has been met with showers of celebratory messages from his fans and loved ones from across board

Taiwo Hassan, one of the most revered actors in the Yoruba movie industry, turned 65 on October 31, 2024.

The actor, who has significantly made his mark in the Nigerian entertainment industry, went online to share a post where he appreciated his maker for bestowing him the grace to live to this moment.

Ogogo shares amazing pictures to celebrate his 65th birthday. Credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

The actor's social media post triggered emotional reactions from fans who have celebrated the movie legend in a variety of ways

Ogogo wrote:

"Growing up wasn’t easy, but it's been worth every moment. I remember a time when I leaned on my mother’s strength. Now, fast forward, and I find myself as the support others rely on. Alhamdulillah, I'm grateful to my Creator for this journey. My name is Alhaji Taiwo Hassan, and I’m excited to connect with amazing new friends."

See post here:

Fans celebrate Ogogo

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@i_am_aisharaji:

Happy birthday my daddy long life and prosperity sir."

@ogogotaiwohassan:

"Alhamdulilahi for all."

@segun0404:

"Owoblow, Bukola omo Daddy , I remember him and Kura matete in that film 😂."

@arojojoyerotimi:

"Ogogo the great legend,ema last happy birthday sir."

@dennybow:

"Wow 65 looks very good on him hbd legend."

@yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition:

"Owo blow!!! Legend!!! 🙌🙌 We celebrate you sir! May good life unto you 🙏❤️."

@diva_tboss:

"Happy birthday sir! He doesn't look his age at all."

Iya Awero, Ogogo, Oga Bello support Aisha Lawal

Meanwhile, some time ago, there was an argument on social media where Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal declared that Yorubas owned Nollywood.

In reaction to Aisha's comment, many persons of Igbo extraction have kicked, saying Igbos started the home video business and one tribe can't lay claim to Nollywood.

However, a clip of veteran Yoruba and Nollywood practitioners like Iya Awero, Ogogo, Oga Bello, and many more has revealed the industry's supposed owners and how it started.

