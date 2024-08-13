Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest shared his aspirations as a businessman after recent meeting with Orange Drugs CEO Tony Ifeanyichukwu Ezenna

Sharing the pictures of the endearing moment they shared, he spoke on his plans to build a long-running organisation like the renowned tycoon

While at that, he revealed the prayer he said in his mind the moment he shared a handshake with Tony Ifeanyichukwu, spurring reactions online

Nigerian socialite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, revealed one of his deepest heart desires after his recent encounter with Tony Ifeanyichukwu Ezenna, the founder of popular pharmaceutical company Orange Drugs.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared a series of pictures he took with the multi-billionaire and expressed his awe for him.

Cubana Chiefpriest overjoyed to meet with CEO of Orange Drugs. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He disclosed that the moment he held Tony Ifeanyichukwu's hands, he said a prayer asking God to bless him in the same manner he had done for the renowned tycoon.

"As I Held His Hand I Closed My Eyes & Said A Quick Prayer, My Prayer Was God Wey Do Am For You Orange Drugs Go Do Am For Cp."

The nightlife entrepreneur further shared his dreams of living in luxury all the days of his life alongside his beloved wife as they watch their businesses grow into national treasures.

"Someday I Wanna Sit Next To My Beloved Wife In A Luxuriously Decorated Event Place As I Watch My Son Get Married To The Love Of His Life. Lifestyle Is Longevity & Continuity, It Never Stops. To Get It Running You Have To Build A Brand That Will Create Solutions With Its Products & Services For The World. Thats ALL You Need."

See his post below:

Cubana Chiefpriest and Orange Drugs CEO spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ecstasycrown42:

"Amen to that prayer and from your mouth to God’s ears. So shall it be."

sugardestiny_official:

"Awwww, OMG better things too dey sweet me for body😍❤️ see as I dey watch.., dey smile, dey open teeth 🦷.."

jumonglifestyle:

"Competitions happens at the bottom, people at the top are collaborating."

lordoxile:

"Oluwa don answer your prayers b4 ur very eyes e go happen. The day i saw ur presidential Escalade i touch am and also made a quick prayer at the convention ground og nbm."

gustavo_of_orchid:

"One thing I admire about you is your Loyalty to everyone around you🙌. Chukwu Gozie gi always."

daraja.f:

"Money na wetin >>>>> gather here lets give thanks to the Almighty,we shall nva be poor."

inclusive_boss:

"Boss, your caption are always top notch, It will come to pass by God's gracee."

swt_juie:

"Cp one good thing about you is that you speak so well plus ur prayers are answered already."

Cubana Chiefpriest displays Chioma's expensive wristwatch

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cubana Chiefpriest had gotten the attention of netizens after he posted a video of singer Davido and his wife Chioma.

In the video, Chioma was spotted with a designer wristwatch and pieces of jewellery that spoke class and luxury.

The barman hailed Davido for spending money on his wife, whom he described as his sister, and his fans reacted.

Source: Legit.ng