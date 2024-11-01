Super Eagles player Alex Iwobi has explored his creativity with the release of his second single, "What's Luv?"

The Nigerian footballer's latest single combines Afro-Swing and Rap, honouring his African background. This follows his first hit, "Don't Shoot"

The music video of the new single caught the attention of fans and celebrities who shared their takes on it's sound

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Fulham's Nigerian midfielder Alex Iwobi has been making waves on and off the game, and he has now released his second single, "What's Luv?"

The Super Eagles midfielder has maintained his musical career since presenting his first single, "Don't Shoot," which earned him the first Premier League athlete to have an official release.

Alex Iwobi shared his new single online. Credit: @alexanderiwobi

Source: Instagram

Iwobi's most recent single, "What's Luv?" is defined as a blend of Afro-Swing and Rap, highlighting his Nigerian origins with bright sounds and rhythm.

Iwobi collaborates with close buddy SPKS and rising musician MBrown to bring his music to life with a distinct African flavour.

Watch the video below:

Alex Iwobi's new song excites many

Legit.ng compiled reactions from both fans and netizens

adelakuntufayl:

"He chose football as his calling but we all know there’s another profession suitable for him."

its_onana:

"Yadigg."

tr3p_spiritboi:

"I swear , at first I wanted to shout so wizzy good like this 😂 I thought it was morayo o , aseyyyy iwobi lon se magic 🪄 forget 30BGs for life even if I no dey do am before I’m now , iya FC."

alishaanamin:

"Wow, my guy went from footballer to rap star."

adiesbluebitee:

"Who said you can't win Grammy and Ballon d'or at the same time. You can do it bro."

phamousthadream:

"Lol him don finally do watin dey him mind since 😂. Nice jam."

rocketpips24:

"This guy sing pass Wizkid."

perrysignature2:

"First footballer to sing better song."

bblackrecords:

"Omo Nah when you rich you go no say you get plenty talent!!! Ooo 🔥🔥🔥 Nice one."

dilliongram:

"Shuoo he won pack am for two side multitalented."

Iwobi hails Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iwobi named Afrobeats superstar Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, as his favourite Nigerian singer.

Iwobi, who was heavily trolled by Nigerians over his performance in the 2023 African Cup of Nations final against Cote d'Ivoire, said he had been a long-time fan of Wizkid during a question and answer session.

His response, however, stunned the interviewer, who appeared to be a big fan of Grammy Award winner Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng