Nigerian Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan made it to the frontline of blogs as he clocked a new year

The dedicated minister announced to his fans and followers that he was 40 years old on November 5, 2024

A series of charming studio photographs Dunsin took to mark his big day spurred massive reactions on the internet

Nigerian Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan has added a new age as he celebrated his birthday in style

The lyrical evangelist revealed that he clocked 40 years on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Dunsin Oyekan photo shoot spurred confusion. Credit: @dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

Prior to his birthday, Dunsin confused his fans with a series of studio pictures he shared online.

The singer tweeted a grainy snapshot of himself and his two children.

He wrote: “Praise the Lord! Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, Who delights greatly in His commandments. His descendants will be mighty on earth; The generation of the upright will be blessed. Psalms‬ ‭112‬:‭1‬-‭2‬ ‭NKJV‬‬."

Some of Dunsin’s followers pointed out that the photographs gave a touch of pre-wedding pictures.

See his pictures below:

Dunsin stirred reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

evan.gelistwood:

"For a minute I thought it was a pre wedding photoshoot 😂😂...Mercy on me."

rossymorph:

"Why did I think it was pre wedding shoot at first 😂 Happy birthday Minister Dunsin. More anointing."

i.am.oluwatunmise:

"I don’t know the purpose of the photoshoot but I’m just happy to see these pictures. You and yours are truly blessed Sir."

teehigh_events:

"Tastefully shot. Not showing their faces until they are ready to be on SM, yet passing on a message.."

thepeculiarking:

"For a minute I thought I saw a woman, I looked closely and it’s his children. Congratulations MD!!!!"

oyinloluwa_adetola_olu:

"Just few hours to Oba Eagle’s day, clear the road for popsiiiiii patiently waiting for the birthday picture gan gan. Few hours to 40!!!"

Mercy Johnson meets Dunsin Oyekan

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently trended after a video she shared online of her first encounter with Christian minister.

Dunsin Oyekan went viral In the viral clip, the actress was seen sharing a moment with Dunsin Oyekan as she also introduced her daughter to the clergyman.

After the encounter, Mercy Johnson took to her social media handle to talk about the experience and what she thinks of gospel singer.

