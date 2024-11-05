Gospel Singer Dunsin Oyekan Celebrates 40 Years in Elegance and Style, Pictures Leaves Fans Gushing
- Nigerian Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan made it to the frontline of blogs as he clocked a new year
- The dedicated minister announced to his fans and followers that he was 40 years old on November 5, 2024
- A series of charming studio photographs Dunsin took to mark his big day spurred massive reactions on the internet
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan has added a new age as he celebrated his birthday in style
The lyrical evangelist revealed that he clocked 40 years on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Prior to his birthday, Dunsin confused his fans with a series of studio pictures he shared online.
The singer tweeted a grainy snapshot of himself and his two children.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
He wrote: “Praise the Lord! Blessed is the man who fears the Lord, Who delights greatly in His commandments. His descendants will be mighty on earth; The generation of the upright will be blessed. Psalms 112:1-2 NKJV."
Some of Dunsin’s followers pointed out that the photographs gave a touch of pre-wedding pictures.
See his pictures below:
Dunsin stirred reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
evan.gelistwood:
"For a minute I thought it was a pre wedding photoshoot 😂😂...Mercy on me."
rossymorph:
"Why did I think it was pre wedding shoot at first 😂 Happy birthday Minister Dunsin. More anointing."
i.am.oluwatunmise:
"I don’t know the purpose of the photoshoot but I’m just happy to see these pictures. You and yours are truly blessed Sir."
teehigh_events:
"Tastefully shot. Not showing their faces until they are ready to be on SM, yet passing on a message.."
thepeculiarking:
"For a minute I thought I saw a woman, I looked closely and it’s his children. Congratulations MD!!!!"
oyinloluwa_adetola_olu:
"Just few hours to Oba Eagle’s day, clear the road for popsiiiiii patiently waiting for the birthday picture gan gan. Few hours to 40!!!"
Mercy Johnson meets Dunsin Oyekan
Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently trended after a video she shared online of her first encounter with Christian minister.
Dunsin Oyekan went viral In the viral clip, the actress was seen sharing a moment with Dunsin Oyekan as she also introduced her daughter to the clergyman.
After the encounter, Mercy Johnson took to her social media handle to talk about the experience and what she thinks of gospel singer.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.