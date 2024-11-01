Former housemate, Deeone has made a video to react to the arrest and detention of VDM by the police

In the clip, he laughed and made faces while he was making the recording as he spoke about VDM's attitude

Deeone praised the police and shared the reason the activist should continue cooling down in police custody

Reality show star, Aderombi Adedayo Martin, better known as Deeone, has slammed social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM after he was arrested and detained by the police.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM's friend had cried out after the TikToker was arrested and police came to search his house. He questioned the law enforcement agency over the manner VDM was treated.

In his reaction to the ordeal VDM was passing through, Deeone made a video to taunt the TikToker. He said that he was not going to pity him because VDM will never have mercy on anyone.

Deeone praises the police force

In his recording, the former housemate showered encomium on the law enforcement agency for acting swiftly against VDM.

He asked his fans if the uniform VDM was wearing doesn't look like that of the police. Deeone advised that VDM should have chosen another colour and made a uniform with it to create content.

This is not the first that the reality star will be slamming celebrities online for their attitude. He once dragged Veekee James over her advice about marriage.

See the video here:

What fans said about Deeone's video

Here are some of the reactions to the comedian's video:

@lekutradeproperties:

"I totally agree with you. But what of those that makes use of police wear for skit? I just think they want to get back at him."

@angelaezire:

"Where is the lie, he would have done worse . The law is no respecter of anybody if he broke the law let him be dealt with. he is not immune to the law."

@seyi_martins1:

"What is the point gangan here now. I thot he was arrested, queried, interrogated by the same NPF and was made to apologize publicly which he did…what’s next?In the other news; EFCC have arrested Bobrisky yet again. Can you talk about this continued arrest this “innocent” Idris?

@ebehijodie:

"He has no empathy for people!!! You can actually do the right thing and remain polite, but he's arrogant about his goodwill. I'm not against vdm, but what is wrong is wrong."

@michealjacob327:

"That nothing but facts I like vdm oo , but what you said is nothing but the truth."

@ozioma_electronics:

"Please is it an offense to wear the police uniform."

@upujicecilia:

"Uncle rest abeg."

@lepremierchoix:

"I agree wit you bro this same thing cute abiola did and went to jail e reach VDM time dem say injustice VDM fans and mumu na 5&6."

@__dozie_x:

"Done, dey always talk matter as he be correct guy."

Deeone slams Paul, Peter Okoye

Legit.ng had reported that the comedian had shared his take on the ongoing drama between the PSquare brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye.

The duo has become a topic of discussion since they broke up and re-reunited, however, they have not stopped revealing messy details about themselves in public.

The former reality star noted that the singers should not stop bothering the public about their problems because no one cares.

