Verydarkman's friend, Ogaga Okokowa has reacted to the arrest and detention of the activist for using police uniform

The activist had made a video where he warned that he was an online police and was ready to come after offenders

In the video made by Okokowa, he had to question the police because VDM has been helping them willingly

Itskokopee Ogaga Okokowa, a friend of social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, more popularly known and Verydarkman, has cried out after the activist was arrested and detained by the Nigerian police.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had made a video using the police uniform to warn some fraudsters. He was later arrested for abuse of the police uniform.

In some videos made by Ogaga, he asked if police can truly be people's friends. He noted that it was VDM that made him to start believing in the police.

He stated that VDM has been an advocate of the police and always speak highly about the law enforcement agency.

VDM's friend says his house was searched

In one of the recordings, VDM's friend noted that the agency came to VDM's house to search it.

He asked if he was a criminal or drug dealer for being treated in such a manner.

Ogaga also expressed his disappointment in the law enforcement agency for not going after criminals, who were on the run, but for coming for the TikToker, who likes calling out celebrities.

Reactions to Ogaga's videos

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video made by Ogaga. Here are some of the comments below:

@iamlammyjoss:

"Them put VDM for jail put BOB for flight. Godfather I see you bros."

@williamslois9615:

"It’s well police is our enemy know this and know peace."

@msdarnnyelles:

"Abeg make Una check the house well for police left overs ooo… this police pple Dey do things on things… them fit go keep something there as exhibit. VDM is not a treat to the society."

@erhigbaerhigba:

"Nija Police can never be ur friend for me but las las vdm go come out.

@agu.ashama:

"Nothings is funny here bro , some people go dey happy say VDM dey on hold. I just pray he doesn’t stay there 4 long."

@amb_chizzylyon:

"Na the NGO money NPF eyes they , very soon them go say make he come bail himself with 10 million because there eyes already they that NGO money."

@official_lurdpappy:

"Since the day they label him as content creators I know that police is not ur friend how could they label him as content creator e funny me a whole vdm una label as content creator as if they don’t know what he do oga oo Nigerian self."

VDM regains freedom

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had finally regained his freedom a day after he was re-detained in prison, the activist had spent four weeks in detention.

In the video, he was sighted in the company of friends, who were celebrating the good news about his release.

Tunde Ednut also took to social media to announce the good news, as he welcomed him back from prison.

