Nigerian singer Davido’s wife, Chioma Rowland, amazed fans with details of her personal hygiene

A series of old videos surfaced online showing the Afrbeats star’s wife talking about what she dislikes in humans

Following that, new and old clips captured moments the renowned chef generously applied perfumes to her body

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido’s wife Chioma Rowland, gave fans and netizens a glimpse of her personal hygiene.

An old video surfaced online showing the renowned chef with her friend discussing what they hate most in people.

Davido's Chioma spoke against body ordour. Credit: @davido, @thechefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma disclosed that she hates people who smell badly or have mouth odour.

Following that, different videos popped up, showing the singer’s wife generously splashing perfume and body spray on her body.

A recent clip from her traditional wedding held in June 25, 2024, showed Chioma outrageously spraying a bottle of perfume on her body.

Watch the videos below:

See how people reacted to Davido’s Chioma’s video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

heavensentdream1:

"Chioma loves davido there are a lot of rich people out there 💯⁉️"

mmodelines_place:

"A Queen who love to smell good."

ogomimi22:

"This is the jaw that pipu were saying she touched??? It has always been this wayyyy."

somidotun:

"That turn off is very valid. Na can't stand either as well."

s_mighty_cleancut:

"What is this."

mygurlmichelle:

"Dayum Chic-Chi u spraying money but - Note To The Young Ladies under age 50 - if u have to spray that much perfume several times all over your body including your underarm and then repeat with a separately different one immediately after- There is 3 possible reasons that older Black American Women would say."

_glohalys:

"I loved Chioma from the first day I watched this video of her with Kiki. I have watched this video many times over. And it was from this video or vlog rather I knew Chioma is a stepper so what I see today about her and dancing is not a surprise to me😁BIG CHI is really not the lil one😊You can’t but love Chioma."

ogomimi22:

"This is the jaw that pipu were saying she touched??? It has always been this wayyyy."

peaceoflovz:

"Chioma shower with spray . I Know she smells like heaven."

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress.

The pretty lady combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her pieces of jewellery in the video, and the price caused a buzz online.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng