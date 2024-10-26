Videos from Air Peace's 10th anniversary in Lagos have emerged online, as Davido was among the singers who performed at the event

Obi Cubana, Cubana Chiefpriest, E-Money, among other prominent figures, were seen at the lavish event

Aside from Davido's live performance at the after-party, singers Flavour and KCee also thrilled the guests with their hit songs

Nigerian airline Air Peace, owned by Allen Onyema, marked its tenth anniversary in the aviation industry in grand style on Friday, October 26.

The event, which took place at Eko Hotel And Suites, Victoria Island in Lagos, saw respected figures in the country, like Ooni of Ife, Obi Cubana and E-Money, among others, attend the party.

Obi Cubana, E-Money, Davido, Chiefpriest, others attend Air Peace anniversary. Credit: davido/obicuabana

The Nigerian music industry was not left out, as Davido thrilled fun seekers at the after-party with his hit songs.

Watch a clip from Davido's performance below:

Apart from Davido, singers Flavour and KCee also performed live at the event.

Watch video showing the moment Cubana Chiefpriest performed with Flavour on stage

Watch clip of E-Money showing his dance moves as his brother KCee performs

Slide the post below to see the pictures Obi Cubana shared from the party below:

People comment on Davido's performance

Several netizens expressed displeasure at Davido's presence at the party as they claimed it was below his calibre. Read some of the comments, Legit.ng captured below:

baba.brain1:

"Job wey upcoming dey chop you dey chop everything God dey sha."

petlyprints_:

'Simply because he is always on your screen, and your faves do not have such opportunity, that is why so many are hating on him. A simple advice, tell your faves to swallow their pride and learn from him."

brittanyknight659:

"Na why wiz Dey call am broke pu$$y boys be this, all this kind show na Dem Smally for industry suppose Dey chop am😂 but ogechi wan Dey available for every angle."

iamfemmybest:

"No difference between this one and portable always fighting for low budget show."

luxury23550:

"30Bingos I Dey shame for una."

gee6ix101:

"Richest naija artiste, still the hungriest. A king."

Chioma calls to see Davido performs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ubi Franklin received a call from Chioma, who didn't want to miss her husband's performance at a show.

Ubi shared a clip of the moment via his Instagram story, which buttressed how loving, supportive, and respectful Davido's Chioma is.

The post, which went viral, warmed the hearts of their fans and loved ones.

