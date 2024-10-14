Nigerian rapper BRed’s wife, Faith Johnson, has taken to social media to shower praises on her mother in law

The young lady celebrated her good fortune as she gushed over how good of a person BRed’s mum is

Faith’s post went viral on social media, drawing interesting reactions from netizens, with many of them refusing to interfere in family matters

Nigerian rapper Adebayo Adeleke, aka BRed’s mother, is making headlines after his wife, Faith Johnson, celebrated her.

BRed’s wife, who has been known to keep a relatively low profile on social media, took to her Instagram page to give her mother-in-law flowers.

On her Instagram stories, Faith posted a selfie of herself with her husband, BRed’s mother and accompanied it with a heartfelt caption praising her.

Fans react as BRed's wife celebrates mum-in-law. Photos: @thefaithjohnson, @bredhkn

Source: Instagram

According to the socialite, she has the best mother-in-law. Not stopping there, Faith added that she must have done something right to have someone like her in her life.

In her words:

“The absolute best MIL…I really must’ve done something right. So thankful for you.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Fans react as BRed’s wife praises his mum

Faith Johnson’s heartfelt post to BRed’s mum soon made the rounds on social media after it drew the attention of netizens. Some of them had interesting things to say about it. Read their comments below:

Its_anitachristabel:

“Happy wife, happy mother Inlaw, happy husband.”

Seeplaceswithada:

“Una dey put mouth first family matter 😂.”

Blaaqbutterfly:

“These family no just get time for wahala very lovable people na poor mother in-laws Dey always worry themselves jare.”

Jasmines_atelier1:

“Them no dey put mouth for man and woman matter, know this and know peace ✌🏼.”

zinnyy490:

“Some girls' prayer point is to not have a mother-in-law and here she is being grateful for hers👏🏼 she has a son, I pray God rewards her with a daughter inlaw that’ll appreciate her too like this cos it’s rare to find girls that actually like their mother-in-laws. The woman must be very kind.”

BRed's wife storms his alleged side chick's page

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng reported that Bred's wife Faith aggressively approached his alleged side chick after videos of their hangout made their way online.

The rapper, who is also Davido's cousin, and his wife have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram after his wife called him out over a video of him hanging out with his side chick in Atlanta, which she has never been to.

The heartbroken wife took to Instagram to demand answers from her husband's side chick.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng