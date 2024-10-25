Nigerian singer Davido recently made headlines after he was spotted walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week

The 30BG boss was one of the models for Ugo Monye, and the impressive videos went viral on social media

Many netizens reacted to the viral clips by gushing over Davido as they praised his style, steeze and charisma

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, recently walked the runway at Lagos Fashion Week for top designer Ugo Monye.

In the late hours of October 24, 2024, the 30BG boss was spotted alongside other models who walked the runway for the Nigerian brand. Ugo Monye happened to be the designer behind Davido’s traditional wedding outfits.

Fans react to videos as Davido walks runway at Lagos Fashion Week. Photos: @davido, @ubifranklinofficial

Source: Instagram

The 30BG boss' aide, Ubi Franklin, shared the post on his Instagram page. The moment Davido appeared on the runway was captured on camera, and the crowd went gaga as they spotted the music star.

Ubi Franklin was also heard in the background talking about how OBO was trying hard not to burst into laughter. According to the talent manager, Davido always shows up and represents Nigerian brands.

In his words:

“Davido at Lagos Fashion walking for Ugo Monye. Ugo Monye was the designer behind Davido’s looks for his traditional wedding. Davido is always showing up and representing for Nigerian brands and his people.”

See the videos below:

Nigerians react as Davido walks runway at LFW

The viral videos of Davido walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week were met with interesting reactions from netizens. Many of them praised the 30BG boss for always showing up for people. Read their comments below:

irenejob:

“Lol 001 for a reason 👑👑 King David the Man after God’s heart 🙏🙏 You are a great man, a kind and loving human. God bless and uplift you always ❤️.”

Themelano:

“The way life supposed to be! Empowering each other, #prayerforstrengthandguidance. My adorable pompom #davido ❤️❤️❤️. You got this,@ugomozie ❤️❤️. Congratulations king.”

Amysleeky1:

“U still no like David??? Ehn Awon haters😂😂😂 001 til infinity.”

her.dija:

“Richman weh humble pass anything God 😍.”

_younggiz:

“The kind of friend that makes friendships worthwhile.”

a_different_bethy:

“This is why he’s 001 😍😍 so regal 😍.”

Grace_emmanuel_52:

“Davido is a kind of friend everyone wishes for in his circle, always coming through for his homies.”

Mcnach1:

“Man like OBO. A very supportive friend and boss, always carrying everyone along. God keep blessing David Adekeke.”

Her.dija:

“A very rich humble man i Stan 😍.”

Asb_xxiii:

“So regal.”

Jamesadesina_tfe:

“👏👏👏👏 This is a very hard working guy no bias. How many will be in his shoes and still want to stress themselves like this?”

Mr_white4847:

“Nothing this guy will not do to stay relevant. Remain to sell Gala. And he is best to hungry Nigerian youth. Chai 😂.”

no_strexx:

“I trust biggest bird 🦅 he would have finished us with steeze.”

Lindyjoe223:

“See Steeze 🔥.”

Samklef claims Davido reduced YG Marley’s steeze

Nigerian record producer Samklef dished out some allegations against Davido during the recent fight with Wizkid.

The music executive alleged that OBO was copying Burna Boy when he decided to create a song with Bob Marley's grandson, YG Marley, referring to the Timeless crooner as "frogido".

He argued that the Afrobeats star rushed to contact YG Marley and ended up recording a "wack" song.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng