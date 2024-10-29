Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently expressed her surprise at her oldest daughter, Purity’s growth

The movie star shared a video of herself and the 11-year-old walking side by side as she marvelled at her height

Mercy Johnson’s reaction to her daughter being almost the same height as her drew more comments from fans

Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson recently marvelled that her oldest daughter, Purity, was almost as tall as her.

The Nollywood star took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself walking side by side with the 11-year-old, showing their closeness in height.

Mercy Johnson, who appeared to be taken aback by the realisation, added a short caption explaining that Purity is now as tall as she is.

Fans react to video of Mercy Johnson's height beside daughter.

She wrote:

“Omo…my pikin don tall reach me ooo”.

See the video below:

Reactions to Mercy Johnson’s daughter Purity’s height

The video of Mercy Johnson with Purity drew the attention of the actress’ fans and celebrity colleagues. Many of them noted that the 11-year-old would be older than her mother.

Read their comments below:

Iamyvonnejegede:

“Na so ooo. She’s so pure and beautiful.”

Georginaibeh:

“She’s all grown ❤️.”

Vickyjames_official1:

“Not just tall ooh reach you oh, she go tall pass you and fine pass you above all be more successful and impactful in life more than you in Jesus Christ Name Amen 🙏🙌🥰❤️❤️ this is so beautiful to watch😢.”

trendycakeaffairs:

“My baby purity😍.”

Juliet_ekeson:

“My woman crush❤️.”

juniesbridals:

“Beautiful..... you'll keep enjoying her and all you have laboured for now and always 🙌.”

thephenomenal_girl:

“She just took everything from you including the shape 😍.”

Lorpu_s_konneh:

“She's your bestie for life 😍.”

Nmm_foods:

“That is what we pray for... For them to be bigger than us in all ramifications.”

Chynwadinma:

“This me with my 11 year old daughter , the only princess we have amongst 3 boys 😂. She wears my clothes like it’s her own!”

Mercy Johnson's son turns 10

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy Johnson's only son, marked his 10th birthday.

The movie star’s lookalike son turned the milestone age on October 15, 2024, and Mercy Johnson celebrated him in style.

The mum of four posted a series of lovely photos of the birthday boy, and she accompanied it with a caption that showed praise for him.

