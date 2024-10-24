TikTok star Jadrolita, aka Jarvis' growing tumour, has become a trending topic on social media among Nigerians

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers

The advice, however, didn't go down with several netizens as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer

Nigerians have expressed concerns for TikTok star Elizabeth Aminata Amadu, aka Jarvis, after a video of her asking for fans' help with her growing tumour emerged on social media, as some advised her to reach out to Pastor Jerry Eze.

Recall that the live streamer, during a live video, bitterly complained about her swollen face as she appealed to people to recommend the best place for her to get surgery outside of Nigeria.

Netizens claim Pastor Jerry Eze spoke about Jarvis' tumour. Credit: jarvis/jerryeze

Source: Instagram

Netizens advise Jarvis to join NSPPD

Some netizens, while reacting to the video reshared by popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut in the comment section, claimed Pastor Jerry had spoken about a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

charity_williamx wrote:

"Pastor jerry Eze mentioned this her case few days ago.. I just hope someone close will encourage her to join NSPPD as she backs it up with medicals. Gods healing towards her amen."

nurse_prudence_ said:

"I tagged u on X on Tuesday. pastor Jerry mentioned your case on Tuesday at NSPPD alter. At exactly 1️⃣ hour 10 minutes and 39 seconds into the prayer he said: “THERE IS A TUMOUR ON YOUR LEFT CHEEK, THE DEVIL IS A LIAR, LET IT REVERSE ; RIGHT NOW x2️⃣” Somebody shout fire. I shouted “IS JAJORITA” and from the video u posted, the left cheek is what was affected. I claimed it for you and prayed . Carry your evidence.

queen_cariel:

"Pastor Jerry mentioned your case on Tuesday!!! I pray you receive your healing 🙏 @realjadrolita."

However, the advice didn't go down with some other netizens, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions

ngohprince:

"@charity_williamx Una no just serious for this country. Someone is asking for the best hospital that can handle what she's going through and you're mentioning una online pastor. Lmao,una no just serious for this country."

wamiwurld:

"@charity_williamx, shut up. This is not pastor talk! She needs medical help! Una too carry church for head too much!"

da.milare6162:

"@charity_williamx lol y’all are jokers."

pokih_nwannem:

"@charity_williamx omo una need to leave Nigeria 🇳🇬 I swear make una know say that there is a different."

Peller speaks on relationship with Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Peller addressed allegations that he used his Jarvis to boost his career.

Peller denied the allegations, and stated he and Jarvis were not using each other, like people assumed.

According to Peller, when they met, he was into making live videos on TikTok, where he tried to woo ladies, and Jarvis was one of those who joined.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng