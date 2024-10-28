Nigerian online streamer Peller stirred confusion online as he addressed the public on the money he begged on behalf of his friend Jarvis

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller, during a recent live video, claimed that Jarvis needed about N30m for her mouth tumour

A new video saw the young comedian address the matter after his initial statement made headlines

Nigerian young comedian Habeeb Hamzat, known professionally as Peller, has countered his earlier statement regarding his friend Jarvis' heath.

Legit.ng reported that Peller made a video to beg Nigerians for his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, better known as Jadrolita or Jarvis.

Peller explained that he was catching cruise with Jarvis' condition. Credit: @peller089

Recall that Jarvis had stated the reason for stopping her Al niche and following her lover Peller.

In the video made by the content creator, he stated that the amount needed for Jarvis' operation was more than N30 million. He called on their fans to come to their rescue.

In the recording, the content creator stated that he has set up a GoFundMe for Jarvis, and it was not in his name.

After the vide went viral, Peller came forward to say that he didn't mean everything in the clip.

According to him, he was replying to a comment when he went overboard with his his response.

In the video made by the online streamer, Jarvis was seated beside him, and she added to his clarification.

The robot lady argued that she was getting better and had started treatment. She also pointed out that Peller was having fun when he pleaded with the public to donate N30m.

Watch the video below:

Peller spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realgimmy_:

"Try Dey get small respect bro. You’re rude, no allow money control you. I love you bro."

oriekwu_weli:

"“This boy no funny button” was he trying to be funny."

iam_oseking:

"Well truth be told, if it’s cruise she’s wrong on that. She can’t use her fans to cruise on something as serious as that without stating at the end that it’s cruise."

poshy_tza:

"Peller I am a fan but u are beginning to do too much🤦🏼‍♀️ nothing go happen if u no talk. Don’t let them start d narrative that d fame n money is getting into ur head ooo n that can attract hatred to u. And I know you don’t want that>"

mandy__chuks:

"Peller: jarvis is fine I’m just catching cruise. Jarvis: You guys I’m going ooo see my mouth it’s swelling up .Which one we go follow now."

jectimi_comedy:

"Person no fit catch cruise in peace for naija oh 😂😂😂 abeg make una free the boy."

Jarvis advised to join pastor Jerry's prayer

Legit.ng had reported that the TikTok star's growing tumour, had become a trending topic on social media among Nigerians.

Some netizens reacting to Jarvis' viral video advised her to join the popular NSPPD movement, as they claimed Pastor Jerry Eze made mention of a tumour in one of his recent online prayers.

The advice, however, didn't go down well with several netizens, as they stated that Jarvis needed medical care and not prayer.

