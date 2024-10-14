Nigerian comedian and reality TV star Deeone shook the table around Jarvis and Peller’s relationship in the industry

The BBNaija star pointed out the importance of the young duo in the industry as he pointed out ways they might try to make them irrelevant

Speaking further, he advises on how to relate with their senior as stated reasons why they both do not have the support of anyone

Nigerian comedian and reality TV star Aderombi Adedayo Martin, known as Deeone, has warned fast-rising content creators Peller (Habeeb Hamzat) and Jarvis (Elizabeth Aminata Amadu(.

In a recent video, the BBNaija star advised the young duo to be cautious in the industry and mindful of their interactions with established figures who may seek to connect with them.

Comedian Deeone advised Peller and Jarvis about the industry connections. Credit: @peller089, @comediandeeone

Source: Instagram

Deeone noted that the two youngers built their fame without the assistance of any Industry OG and argued they do not need to attach themselves to the older generation of celebrities.

He claimed that most of the older generation are envious of both of them and want to have what they have. In other words, the top entertainment players might want to break both of them and control their activities to their advantage.

Deeone spoke on various topics, including how some top celebrities might want to take advantage of both if they don’t stay true to their path.

He, however, encouraged Jarvis to continue creating content around her AI theme while still collaborating with Peller.

Watch his video below:

Deeone stirs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ozioma_electronics:

"One thing about deeone is he says the truth with cruise but if you listen deep you must learn something."

spectaniella1:

"Your message is on point… Women and men no dey safe again for this industry wild. All you need is your believe and trust in what Hod has planted in you."

600orthodox:

"WhT deone is saying I have been thinking about this along time o thank God he speak my mind now lol."

lovinggift_beautyworld:

"Na God really use you because since my mind dey worry me bawo it them."

cocoiceofficial:

"D1! Please you see this particular topic! Please do it as PSA for a whole week! I support you on this one!"

mejor_official:

"Fun fact, They no dey hustle follow person wey never blow, pellar has something they need Rn,nah why they dey rush am, and they will sure dump him when they are done ripping him, rippers everywhere."

Peller and Jadrolita go on date

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller and Jadrolita had shared colourful moments from their dinner date.

Peller, who was clad in a suit, was seen presenting a flower to Javis, while another picture showed them enjoying their meal.

The recent loved-up moment between the duo has stirred up rumours about them being in a relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng