Nigerians have gone gaga on social media after a video of Falz spraying money at a party surfaced on social media

In the clip, Falz was seen gushing with laughter and excitedly spraying money on his dance partner

Conversations online have gone in the direction of how EFCC officials have ignored Falz for the same Bobrisky got jailed for

Social media users were thrown into an online frenzy after a Falz video began circulating in cyberspace.

Folarin Falz Falana, the son of human rights activist Femi Falance, was spotted at what looked like a typical Yoruba party - owanbe, with some other celebrities dining and merrying.

Falz was seen spraying money on his dance partner, and as several angles of the event were captured, the floor was also littered with money that had been sprayed.

This video made some online users furious and questioned why the EFCC had not taken action on the offence for which Bobrisky was jailed.

Recall that Falz was dragged into the situation with EFCC and Borisky by VeryDarkMan. He and his father were also accused of accepting an N10 million bribe from the cross-dresser to clear his name.

@JayItsJam:

"Because he's a FALANA, EFCC won't be able to try him for the same offense Bobrisky got a jailterm."

@iyanuoluwabm1:

"The way people sha wan dey hate on my falz is alarming this days why nau. Falz is a gentle soul."

@ms_eninka:

"Why the sudden hate on Falz abeg?? Let this guy breath!"

@amjanetsam:

"It reach falz turn it come be fake abi."

@iwologbon:

"Every single thing about this guy and his loud-mouthed colleagues smells of hypocrisy. Very annoying set of clowns parading themselves as moral and legal gatekeepers 😠."

@habiblinz:

"That’s Nigeria for you. Law only work with the poor."

@africas_jagbajantis_vines12:

"Either way, real money or counterfeit money, both fit be crime o."

Falz blows hot, reacts to VDM's allegation

Meanwhile, in a previous report, Legit.ng reported that singer Falz had reacted to the allegation against him about social media activist Verydarkman.

VDM had alleged that the singer and his father were involved in the bribery saga of crossdresser Bobrisky.

While on podcasts, Falz said that VDM should not expect him to sit down, fold his hands, and watch him say all sorts of things about himself.

