A video of Ghanaians allegedly hitting the streets over the arrest of US rapper Lil Durk has gone viral on social media

In the video, some Ghanaina were seen proudly waving a banner that read OTF, an acronym attributed to Lil Durk, which means Only The Family

The video has also gotten the attention of American rapper Meek Mill, who dropped a comment about it on X

Some Ghanaians, reported to be part of Lil Durk's fanbase, have been spotted in a viral video demonstrating support for the Chicago-born rapper following his recent arrest on federal charges.

In the viral video, the fans were spotted with banners that read OTF, which stands for “Only the Family," a group created by Lil Durk.

Meek Mill reshares video of Ghanaians on the streets. allegedly over Lil Durk's arrest. Credit: lildurk

Source: Instagram

American rapper Meek Mill also reshared the video on his page and wrote in a caption,

"It’s really bigger than the streets!"

See Meek Mill's post below:

This comes as Lil Durk was taken into custody on charges related to a murder-for-hire plot.

Nigerians react to video

The alleged solidarity of Ghanaians has sparked reactions online, especially from Nigerian netizens, who have questioned the logic behind supporting an individual facing serious criminal charges.

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

melomaniacxxn:

"I been dey doubt who mumu pass between Ghana & Naija but the difference is clear now."

simba.thi.lion:

"Imagine hungry Africans using their working hours to protest on behalf of a rich American rapper."

pg___28:

"Misplaced priority … Charlie na this brain you wan use train your Sens and decters?"

hadeyoggram:

"Protesting for someone who killed another person is wild 💀 leaving your own problems to do this."

techbro_jnr:

"Ghanaians and sense na two parallel lines."

girl_named_butterfly:

"Ghana 🇬🇭 & sense 🫲🏻……..🫱🏻 who send una this one nawwww shey na the egg wey una suppose chop be this Abi."

dave99life:

"This is a burial of a guy who love otf make una look those people on black una go see d guy face."

Lil Durk, others mourn Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mohbad's demise trended beyond the shore of Nigeria as popular international acts penned tributes to the late singer.

Lil Durk paid his last respects to Mohbad via his Instagram story, writing, “RIP Mohbad aka Imole.”

In a post via his Instastory, UK rapper Central Cee shared a photo of the 27-year-old late singer.

Source: Legit.ng