Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo tended online after she shared the manner she welcomed her Tanzania sinister in-law to Nigeria

The movie star uploaded a video of herself and her daughter Priscilla Ojo rushing to the airport to pick up their in-law

Following that, the viral clip revealed the jolly moment the two families shared upon meeting themselves

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has honoured her promise to lavishly welcome her in-laws to Nigeria.

When her daughter Priscilla visited Tanzania in September, Iyabo Ojo wrote a statement to her in-laws thanking them for their warm and accepting welcome.

Iyabo Ojo celebrated her sister in-law in Nigeria. Credit: @iyabofespris

Source: Instagram

She expressed her gratitude for their kindness and promised to shut down Lagos and greet them warmly whenever they visited Nigeria.

The actress kept her word, sharing a video of the lovely welcome she and Priscilla offered to her fiancé's sister.

Iyabo praised her daughter's sister-in-law, calling her amazing and a wonderful addition to their family. She stated that her generosity and thoughtfulness had touched their hearts.

"Warm Welcome to Nigeria. Our beautiful in-law, @fatma8five! You're an amazing sister-in-law to @its.priscy and a precious addition to our family. Your kindness and thoughtfulness have touched our hearts. Get ready for an unforgettable experience! We're set to shower you with love, laughter, and adventure in the vibrant city of Lagos - Eko for Show, Lagos for Action! Fun, excitement, and unforgettable moments await!"

See her video below:

Iyabo Ojo spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

adiatoke:

"Tanzania will gba, I trust my chioma and that’s a fact … Tanzanians will think it’s a movie … they will be shocked and that’s on God."

fatma8five:

"I have nothing to say, your love is so great, thank you so much, I feel like I'm at home."

iam_ebimiere:

"See as I open teeth for road oh, God abeg make dem no pick me ohhh. Congratulations queen mother... Anybody wey wish this union bad go enter motor with no driver travel."

abiolataiwobliss:

"You see this woman, I don’t really comment on her post, I like, move and keep my reservations. Trust me, she is sweet to the best of my knowledge, her confidence is superb and I give it to her ❤️ You see that confidence."

iyareosawe:

"I have watched this like ten times, ma’am ,this joy will not be short lived, it will be permanent in the Mighty name of Jesus Christ amen."

fabzaccessoriesnmore:

"Me wey dey squeeze face this morning chai I don’t know when I smiled so hard and was blushing 😍😍😍 this is amazing."

philip_roseline:

"Iyabo ayo e koni dibaje am a single mother and I know how you feel so am so happy for you. I can’t love you less."

Priscy Ojo's Tanzanian boo confirms 2025 wedding hashtag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla had fans and netizens praying for her beautiful union with Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux.

A video went viral online showing the moment Juma Jux announced plans to host his wedding celebration with Priscilla Ojo.

The Tanzanian singer was spotted on a video call with one of Priscilla Ojo's friends, Chioma Goodhair, during which they discussed his relationship with the young influencer. Juma revealed that he was working on his wedding with Priscilla to be held in 2025.

However, Priscilla was spotted in the background during the call. She was seen carrying the late singer Mohbad's son as she giggled over the conversation. Fans reacted to the new information.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng