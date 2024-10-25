Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter has once again updated netizens about her relationship with Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux

The young influencer posted a video of how she forced her man to join her in doing a TikTok challenge

The adorable video was met with a series of interesting comments from social media users including the single ones

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, aka Priscy, and her boyfriend, Juma Jux, are once again in the news over their love life.

Just recently, the 23-year-old social media influencer shared a post where she talked about how she missed forcing her Tanzanian singer boo to join her TikTok videos.

Priscy posted a video of herself and Juma Jux doing a viral couple’s challenge, which involved them sharing some of the characteristics of their partners.

Fans react to Priscy Ojo and Juma Jux's TikTok challenge. Photos: @its.priscy

See the video below:

Fans react to Priscy and Juma Jux’s video

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux’s adorable TikTok couple’s challenge video was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some netizens gushed over them, single fans expressed their displeasure.

Read some of their comments below:

Priscy Ojo's Tanzanian boo confirms 2025 wedding hashtag

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood superstar Iyabo Ojo, had fans and netizens praying for her beautiful union with Tanzanian fiance Juma Jux.

A video went viral online showing the moment Juma Jux announced plans to host his wedding celebration with Priscilla Ojo.

The Tanzanian singer was spotted on a video call with one of Priscilla Ojo's friends, Chioma Goodhair, during which they discussed his relationship with the young influencer. Juma revealed that he was working on his wedding with Priscilla to be held in 2025.

However, Priscilla was spotted in the background during the call. She was seen carrying the late singer Mohbad's son as she giggled over the conversation. Fans reacted to the new information.

