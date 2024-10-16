Priscilla Ojo has given her fans something to discuss as she stepped into Nigeria after some weeks in Tanzania

The influencer, who is the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, has been away in Tanzania with her lover Juma Jux

She looked stunning in her red outfit as she announced her comeback, which got the reactions of her bestie Enioluwa Adeoluwa and her mum

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, is back to Nigeria after her sojourn in Tanzania with her lover and singer, Juma Jux.

She wore a red crop top and a matching skirt, which has a slit in front, as she made the announcement.

Priscy, as she is fondly called, blended her attire with a red handbag and curly black hair. Her makeup and nails looked beautiful and gave her a chic vibe.

Her bestie and content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, was excited to have her back home. He promised to pay for her lunch when they meet. Her mother was also happy she was back with her.

See Priscy's post and outfit below:

Fans hail Priscilla Ojo's return to Nigeria

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Priscy Ojo's post below:

@_c33why_:

"Big P."

@enioluwaofficial:

"My Love! Lunch on me!"

@singaholic_mama:

"Priscycoco, I pray that your relationship will last long, and until death do you and your lover, part. We know that your haterß are anticipating, but God will surely put them to shamè. We love your family."

@liloaderogba:

"I ran here after viewing your snap cause I know you never miss."

@iyaboojofespris:

"Back & beautiful."

@beautybyaduni:

"You gave them time and they still couldn’t catch up."

@solomone._:

"She’s back. Did you miss us? Cos we missed you."

@beautybyaduni:

"Back like she never left."

