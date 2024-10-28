Nasty Blaq Laments Over Disrespect for Davido, Gets Mixed Reactions: "Wetin You Dey Talk?"
- Content creator Nasty Blaq has expressed displeasure at how Davido is being disrespected by some people
- He made a case for the singer, who is known for being philanthropic, but several social media users reacted differently
- Nasty Blaq's tweet came amid the drama between media personality Korty EO dragged Davido's team on X
Skit maker Abisi Emmanuel, aka Nasti Blaq, has shared how singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is being disrespected, and he noted that it was getting too much.
In a tweet, he said that OBO, as the singer is fondly called, just wants to help people. However, it has not stopped him from getting disrespected by some people.
Nasty Blaq's post was made a day after media personality Eniola Olarenwaju, aka Korty EO, called out Davido's team for asking her not to post an edited video of the superstar.
She stated that the singer's team initially agreed but later made a U-turn which she was not cool with. Hence, she tackled them online.
See Nasti Blaq's tweet below:
See Korty's post on Davido below:
Reactions to Nasti Blaq's tweet on Davido
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Nasty Blaq's tweet on Davido below:
@bigwizarrdd:
"God go punish you, Davido and the people wey him wan help mugu."
@Dannymiller01:
"Better shut up and face your mid skit."
@realestos
"When you tire abeg stand up for him wife."
@barbiecuefish:
"Na thunder go fire you. He nor go better for Davido and his feelings."
@thebigdammy:
"They only dislike him cos his father is rich. He has a very good humble heart. He deserves better for real."
@wizkidfc_:
"Wetin you dey even talk? Go straight to the point. Who is disrespecting who?"
Samklef shares why Davido gets disrespected
Legit.ng earlier reported that music producer Samklef opened up on his understanding of Afrobeats star Davido and why he gets disrespected.
The music executive reacted to the online debate about the musician's personality and how people look down on him.
Samklef clarified that he liked the Unavailable singer but insisted on some other traits he disliked about him.
