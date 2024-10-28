Popular music producer Samklef opened up on his understanding of Afrobeats star Davido and why he gets disrespected

The music executive reacted to the online debate about the musician's personality and how people look down on him

Samkelf clarified that he liked the Unavailable singer but insisted on some other traits he disliked about him

Popular music producer Samuel Oguachuba, aka Samklef, has explained why singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, continues to be disregarded despite his benevolence.

It was previously stated that popular skit maker Nasty Blaq lamented how the former DMW CEO is still mistreated by people despite his good deeds.

Samklef addressed reports on Davido being disrespected.

Source: Instagram

This came after Kortney, a content creator, resorted to social media to criticise Davido for preventing her from sharing their interview on her YouTube channel.

Samklef weighed in on the situation, offering his thoughts on the likely cause of Davido's disrespect.

He drew a parallel between Davido and Olamide, noting that while both have helped many people, Davido gives with expectations and seeks control.

The music producer shared his affection for Davido but believes he should stop portraying himself as a victim in light of the criticisms he faces.

"Olamide has helped a lot of people than davido why are people not disrespecting him? Davido brought it to himself! This is what happen when you are always trying to look good in the eyes of everybody! You Dey help base on expectation! Base on control. I gat love for him he just need to stop playing victims!"

See his tweet below:

See how people reacted to Samklef's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"You people should allow Davido live his life. He is a friendly and cheerful person in nature and you can’t force him to be otherwise."

realujunwamandy_:

"Anywhere dem mention Davido name na where u go see this boy! Chocho at his age?! Ha!"

uchemaduagwu:

"Sorry, even Olamide benefit from Davido HELP."

purplecus_:

"He's right sha. Davido helps sometimes based on expectations... He help some to get control ... It is well."

ayo.mideoriyomi:

"REALEST THING THIS GUY HAS EVER SAYS."

area__boyy:

"Sam klef you no fit mention yourself as people wey wizkid help? Why?😂😂 abi you used to produce for him nau, mention yourself."

_.christerbel:

"I’m sorry but he is kinda right! Davido likes seeking publicly validation way too much! Just my opinion tho."

Samklef claims Davido reduced YG Marley’s steeze

Legit.ng had reported how Samklef dished out some allegations against Davido during the recent fight with Wizkid.

The music executive alleged that OBO was copying Burna Boy when he decided to create a song with Bob Marley's grandson, YG Marley.

Referring to the Timeless crooner as "frogido", he argued that the Afrobeats star rushed to contact YG Marley and ended up recording a "wack" song.

