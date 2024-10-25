Davido was one of the stars of the night that graced the Lagos Fashion Week with their presence and electrifying performances

A moment after the event, where Chioma called her manager, Ubi Franklin to see her husband's performance had been trending

Fans could not stop gushing over their love and, ultimately, her support for her man's craft despite the distance

Nigerians love David Adeleke, aka Davido's, relationship with his wife Chioma and their bond is so beautiful to behold.

After walking the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week, which was held at the Balmoral Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, the singer gave an astonishing performance later.

Ubi Franklin shares the moment Chioma called to see her husband. Credit: @davido, @ubifranklinofficial

Ubi Franklin, seated in the crowd, received a call from the singer's wife, Chioma, who didn't want to miss her husband's performance for the night.

Ubi shared a clip of the money via his Instagram story, which buttressed how loving, supportive, and respectful Davido's Chioma is. The post has now gone viral on social media, warming the hearts of their fans and loved ones.

Watch clip here:

Recall that Davido did something similar while dining at his best friend, Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant. He called his wife to show her his meal while they chit-chatted along.

How fans reacted to Ubi's post

Read some comments below:

@danielchikeruba:

"I still dey find chioma type nah why I never marry, I go try before the year run out."

@godson_allsom:

"Chioma the Drama free , wifey be minding her business ."

@nkem_akubunwa:

"Imagine this girl listened to online in-laws. Better girl wey get sense."

@austin_bren:

"She deserves all the happiness."

@perpetual.felix.71:

"A proud wife"

@anthonyanthony9665:

"Nothing Ubi never do. Gateman babysitter, laundry, now tv stand."

@khristian115:

"House boy carrying his duty diligently."

Davido caught in the act

Meanwhile, singer Davido filled the minds of fans and netizens with imagination after a picture from his wedding resurfaced.

The musician was spotted lost in thought as he stared unconsciously at his wife's massive behind.

The viral photograph taken during Chioma's bridal shower elicited an interesting conversation about the couple's bond.

