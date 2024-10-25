Mide Martins has shown how much she loves her husband as he travelled to Canada for an entertainment award

The two were at the airport when Afeez was leaving Nigeria, they shared kisses and the actress lifted him up

The video sparked reactions among fans who admired the relationship shared by the couple who have been married for a long time

Nollywood actress, Mide Martins and her husband, Afeez Owo, have shown that they still can't get over each other despite being married for a very long time.

The actor and producer was travelling to Canada for the first time, and his wife followed him to the airport. Before leaving her, they both engaged in a public display of affection.

Mide Martins and husband at the airport. Photo credit@mydemartins/@afeezowo

The woman, who marked the remembrance anniversary of her parents, held unto her husband for a while. They kissed for a couple of minutes and Mide lifted him up in the air.

Afeez Owo storms Canada

In another video shared by the actor, he was well received at the airport when he got to Canada.

The father of two was there to attend the Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Awards in Toronto.

He was given a presidential welcome at the airport, as the convoy that took him to his destination was seen in the recording.

This is not the first time that Mide Martins will be lifting her husband in appreciation for all he does for her. She once lifted him during her birthday.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Mide Martins video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Martins. Here are some of the comment below:

@mimisola_daniels:

"Popsy & Mumsy."

@smartbee_makeover:

"This shall be my song for me and my husband this year In Sha Allah bijahi anobi rosullulah. Congratulations my people."

@officialbimboadebayo:

"Awwww we love you popcy. Alliamdulilai."

@iambimpeakintunde:

"Awwww. My Blessed fammmmm."

@ttgandonu_wealthy:

"Well done DeeOne God Bless and crown your Events with the Supernatural ."

@1st_imprexion_clothings:

"Seriki 1."

@musediq45:

"Una just dey make us jealous ."

Mide and Afeez mark wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting how Afeez Owo and his wife, Mide Martins, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.

To make it memorable, Afeez took to his social media timeline to share a throwback picture of himself and his wife

He also shared a cute video of them having fun while noting that they made it this far despite all odds.

