Nigerian-born Canada-based filmmaker Pascal Atuma's football academy, Tabic, planned on training more Nigerian youths in football

He signed a tripartite agreement with the Katsina State Football Academy, and Bondy Football Academy, Paris, to empower youths through football

The three bodies aimed to groom local talents to the international level providing them with the necessary training and connections

Canada-Nigerian Nollywood filmmaker Pascal Atuma signed a partnership with the Katsina State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Katsina Football Academy and the Bondy Football Academy, Paris, France, to groom new football talents in Nigeria and Katsina state.

The partnership aims to discover and cultivate Nigeria's hidden football gems in Katsina state. It will also provide the necessary resources and expertise for them to reach their full potential and become world-class footballers.

Filmmaker Pascal Atuma teams up with the Katsina state government to identify and develop raw talents. Photo: pascalatuma

The tripartite partnership will identify and develop raw talents, provide top-tier training and mentorship and foster international exposure and opportunities.

See their agreement below:

The Katsina state government representative, the Commissioner for Youth & Sports Development, Lawal Aliyu Zakari; Ahmed Mohammed, chairman of Katsina Football Academy; and Katsina State House of Assembly Chairman Sports Committee Sani Mustapha Bello were present at the signing of the agreement. France-based Bondy Academy was represented by its CEO, Aacim Zahiri, sports director, Jamel Zahiri, and co-founder/director, General Mahamadou Yate. Pascal Atuma stood in for Tabic Football Club.

Atuma claimed:

"This partnership represents a new dawn for youth and sports development in Katsina State, Nigeria, and Africa, and its potential impact is substantial. With the right support and resources, Nigeria's young talents can shine globally."

Atuma, a man of many parts, as a filmmaker is an actor, director, screenwriter, and film producer. His interest in grooming talents gave birth to Tabic Music Label, where he gives young and aspiring music talents opportunities.

His football academy, Tabic Sporting Outfit, has entered into an agreement with the Katsina State Ministry of Youths & Sports Development/Katsina Football Academy in conjunction with the Bondy Football Academy in Paris, France, to catch the youths of the state's young, nurtured them and launch their professional football career.

