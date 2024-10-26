Jay Jay Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo are in Lome ahead of the Emmanuel Adebayor Testimonial tagged 'SEA Jubilee'

The Nigerian football legends arrived in the Togolese capital to support the former Arsenal striker, who will officially retire from professional football

Also in town for the occasion are Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan and former Cameroonian international Alex Song

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid forward Adebayor is set to announce his retirement from professional football officially.

A three-day event has been scheduled to showcase the achievements of the former CAF Player of the Year Award recipient.

Activities will begin on Friday, October 25 and will climax with an exhibition match at the Kegue Stadium on Sunday, October 27.

Several African football superstars will trade tackles against each other. They are set to reunite in the Togolese capital, Lome.

Nigerian legends Okocha and Kanu were spotted the moment they arrived in town, as Adebayor treated them with a heroic welcome, Soccernet reports.

Adebayor, 40, branded Okocha as a football magician while referring to Kanu as his idol. The former Real Madrid striker wrote on Instagram:

"What a joy to host Nigerian football magician, Jay-Jay Okocha, and my idol, the great legend Kanu Nwankwo in Lome.

"It's an honour to share these moments with these icons of African football. Thanks for being here to celebrate with us."

Other notable superstars who have arrived for the event are Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan and Cameroon's Alex Song.

Hundreds of youths also participated in a marathon organised for Day 1 of the SEA Jubilee as the football icon aims to promote health and wellness.

