The appeal of the Super Eagles of Nigeria team to foreign players appears to be soaring to remarkable heights

Numerous players of Nigerian descent are increasingly expressing interest in joining the ranks of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finalists

In a recent interview, another promising Arsenal talent discussed the possibility of representing the Nigerian national team in the near future

The Super Eagles team continues to attract significant interest from numerous players of Nigerian descent.

With the recent resurgence in form displayed by the Nigerian team, not only has the roster of elite footballers openly supporting the Super Eagles expanded, but so has the number of players subtly expressing a desire to represent Nigeria.

Andre Harriman-Annous during the UEFA Youth League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk at Meadow Park on October 22, 2024. Image: David Price.

Source: Getty Images

While Arsenal defender, Joshua Nichols, recently hinted at his desire to represent Nigeria, another young talent from the club, Andre Harriman-Annous, has confirmed his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles.

In an interview with the official Arsenal website, the young forward discussed his Nigerian heritage and his aspirations to play for the national team.

Arsenal striker speaks on representing Nigeria

The Barnet native is eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his Nigerian mother, Josephine Harriman, as he shared in an interview with the club's website.

"I grew up in Barnet and started playing football in the park when I was four. My family background is African; my mum is from Nigeria, and my dad is Ghanaian," Andre said.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, the young forward hails from a sporting family. His older brother, Brandon Harriman-Annous, progressed through Arsenal's Hale End Academy before transferring to Brentford and later joined Hull City during the summer transfer window.

Additionally, his cousin is Oghenemaro Itoje, the 2016 European Player of the Year and a celebrated professional rugby player for the England national team.

As of the start of the 2024-2025 season, Andre has featured for several team categories at Arsenal, making his debut in the UEFA Youth League, Premier League 2, and EFL Trophy.

This season, he has already netted seven goals across all competitions, with one of his strikes against Brighton & Hove nominated for Arsenal's Goal of the Month for September.

Source: Legit.ng