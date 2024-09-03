Afrobeat superstar Seun Kuti caught the attention of many following his exclusive thoughts about heaven and how it relates to Africans

Fela Kuti's last son, during a recent podcast appearance, made claims on how and what "God" should look like to people

The saxophonist known for his controversial ideas spurred massive reactions as netizens weighed into his analogy

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti (son of music legend Fela Kuti) has shared his understanding of a chapter of the Bible as it relates to Africans.

Speaking on the Zero Conditions podcast, Kuti said: "If your God doesn't look like you, he's not your God.

Seun Kuti explains his understanding of heaven. Credit: @bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

"If you're closing your eyes and imagining that your God is a white man on white hair, white beards with white robe, you're lost.

"Genesis 7 to 14 has already made it clear that African people will never enter heaven.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Only 12,000 people from the 12 tribes of Judah will enter heaven. Meaning, it's only 144,000 people that will enter the real heaven, and the rest of you will go there to serve in the temple. So sl@very has already been secured for you again," he said.

Watch the podcast below:

Seun Kuti spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

stitchesnsoles:

"Such misunderstanding. Lord renew our minds and grant us understanding."

hardaealekae123:

"As much as are lead by the spirit of God they are the sons of God."

taaatibg:

"For me,the most important principles are to Acknowledge and Love God. Then love and care for your neighbour. Others are irrelevant."

chiomaah11:

"Everyone has what to say… but all I know for sure is that there is God."

seatsandtickets:

"The truth is that what will happen in the after life still remains unclear. So, let's leave it like that. Just live your life right."

thekanyinsola:

"The only principle I live by is being good. Be a good human and try to leave the word a better place than you met it."

_1_polo_1_1:

"I do not even want to make heaven I just want to be rich and have a good family."

amara_shuga:

"It takes courage to actually understand that God is nature not what they said in the Bible,why would anyone send his child to die for anybody? That’s a very foolish story when you think about it too deeply,he can do all thing for crying out loud,why send your son?"

Seun Kuti calls out Nigerian bank

The Nigerian Afrobeat superstar shared his anger over his experience with a Nigerian bank in London.

Seun Kuti revealed that he wanted to open a bank account in the foreign country after he realised he had £10,000 (about N22m) on him.

He decided to patronise an African/ Nigerian bank, but he was shocked to learn that the minimum amount required was £50,000, which is approximately N106m.

Source: Legit.ng