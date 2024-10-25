Nigerian online critic, VeryDarkMan, has reacted after an anonymous blog named him in a list of gay celebrities

VDM dedicated a video to the viral post as he addressed the people he believed to be the owners

The online critic asked for proof as he likened it to the case of Halima Abubakar apologising to Apostle Suleman

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has finally reacted to Gistlover’s list of gay celebrities.

Just recently, the controversial anonymous blog released a third list of top celebrities in the country alleged to be having relations with the same gender.

The list had Burna Boy, Poco Lee, Flavour, Odumeje, and others, including VeryDarkMan. The online critic finally addressed the claim in a new video.

Fans speak as VDM reacts to being named on Gistlover's gay celebrity list. Photos: @verydarkblackman / IG

On his Instagram page, the dark man reacted to each name on the list and seemed to find it amusing. He then threw shade at the people he believed to own Gislover’s blog, Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo.

According to VDM, he should have slept with Tonto Dikeh by now, if not for her bad character. He explained that they used to go to the same gym, and he is not a fan of her surgically enhanced backside.

VDM also threw shade at Iyabo Ojo and decided not to say too much about her to avoid online drama. In his words:

“To the person wey get this blog, I know say you get son. And your co-pilot, that one get daughter. The one wey get son, if no be say because of your character, normally I suppose don knack you, because our two dey go the same gym before but because of your character and I get problem with rubber yansh, I like authentic things, if not, you sef don suppose comot pant. And the one wey get daughter, If I talk now, everybody go cry for my head, make I no talk. Dem go say I say I wan knack mama and pikin together, make I just leave them. Gistlover, I know you’re struggling to come back.”

Speaking further in the video, VDM addressed how actress Halima Abubakar apologised to Apostle Johnson Suleman despite making messy claims about him in the past. The online critic said Gistlover posted the news back then and he was certain they were trying to blackmail the preacher for some money.

VeryDarkMan then asked Gistlover to provide proof that the celebrities mentioned in their list are actually gay.

Nigerians speak as VDM reacts to Gistlover’s gay list

Legit.ng gathered some comments from social media users who had things to say about VDM’s reaction to the controversial gay list. Read them below:

Adedamola said he was pained Poco Lee’s name was added:

This tweep said everybody’s name seems to be listed:

Chinny said VDM is ready for people this year:

This tweep said Gistlover should not be taken seriously in 2024:

Femu reminded tweeps that VDM admitted to giving a hand job to a man:

Daddy Freeze says many celebs are gay

In other related news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has shared his take on the trending topic of gay relationships in the entertainment industry.

As the topic continued to trend online, Daddy Freeze took to his official Instagram page to corroborate the claims. According to the OAP, many celebrities in Nigeria are ‘Agege’, a code word he used to describe being gay.

