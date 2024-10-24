Nigerian comedian Oga Sabinus caught the attention of Nigerians following his take on the recent list of alleged celebrity queer men that circulated online

Recall that a few days ago, faceless blog Gistlover alleged that a number of Nigerian entertainers were gays

Amid reactions trailing the claim, the content creator shared a few things he noticed about the controversial report

Nigerian comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, aka Oga Sabinus, spurred reactions online following the alleged viral list of celebrity queer men.

Legit.ng reported that popular faceless blog Gistlover released a list of alleged celebrity men who are practising homosexualism.

Reacting to the viral lists that came out in three batches, the comic man argued that it was mostly rich men who made the contentious report.

Sabinus alleged that it showed that their waists were fit for such activities, as he hurled a shade at poor men.

Sabinus spurs reactions online

stansn0w':

"My guy creates content out of anything."

lingeriebytemmy:

"Na because your name no dey there,na why you get mind dey do content."

d_flowergirlje:

"Omo there’s no middle class again in Nigeria it’s either you’re poor or you’re rich."

beautybyrmd:

"Hustle o make them fit put your name for b@d examples Abi?"

ifeyinwav:

"Yul Edochie get money?"

jhany_manny:

"Say u no get money Dey prevent many things😂😂poor man don suffer."

heismikhael:

"They ones wey them dey catch for street, you don see rich man there? Abeg make una no pressure us."

danielgbenda:

"Poor men that allowed themselves to be knacked by rich men became rich, should I mention names??"

amiable.gadgets:

"This thing should not be use as comedy ❌ Those people on the list have pass the bad act to lots of poor men and young boys out there."

Oga Sabinus on Lege's dating show

Legit.ng earlier Oga Sabinus featured on Lege Miami's match-making show.

He showed interest in Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him. After he revealed his seriousness about getting the actress, Ooja gave her conditions for accepting his proposal in another episode of the show.

