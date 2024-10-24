Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has waded into the trending topic of homosexuality in the Nigerian entertainment industry

Just recently, the OAP claimed that many Nigerian celebrities sleep with the same gender for influence and career growth

Daddy Freeze’s claim soon went viral and sparked a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has shared his take on the trending topic of gay relationships in the entertainment industry.

The Nigerian social media space was buzzing after an anonymous blog released different lists of male celebrities who are allegedly game. This came in the wake of crossdresser Bobrisky’s release from jail and the drama surrounding it.

As the topic continued to trend online, Daddy Freeze took to his official Instagram page to corroborate the claims. According to the OAP, many celebrities in Nigeria are ‘Agege’, a code word he used to describe being gay.

Freeze added that many of these stars sleep with the same gender to have influence or growth in their careers. He also claimed that some of these people are married, and their partners are aware.

In his words:

“Sometimes, na Agege connect! You know what I’m talking about. Many celebs dey do Agege so that album go fit sell, so that dem go fit get that feature, dey that movie, dey that caucus! Go and listen to that song by Red Hot Chilli Peppers! Go and listen to the words so that you will understand what people do to be part of the creme de la creme inside the society! Sometimes, the reason your men are Agege is because you cannot step down. Sometimes, the men just don’t want you to step down! They want their wives to drive the nicest cars, they want to always make sure that their wives fly business class, they want to make sure that their children have the best and then they go and sell their soul. So many men, their wives know that their husband dey do the Agege and they and their wife don talk am. Let me tell you, the love for money in Nigeria is so great that women know what their husbands are doing and they look away and men know what their wives are doing and they look away as long as they can pay the bill.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Freeze says many Nigerian celebs are gay

Daddy Freeze’s bold claim about many Nigerian celebrities being gay drew the interest of netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Ogbeniade01:

“As puna sweet reach, na yansh some men dey doke…. 😂 you na dey try oooo.”

Dapope247:

“As woman sweet reach, man go come leave pu*** go doke yansh? Something is wrong.”

Wendyyz11:

“This is just a narrative people are running with , minority yes’ majority NO.”

Gbolahan.lesh:

“After your music top the charts, and you are famous , well known everywhere , you drive the best cars, your wife and children enjoy the best life , what happens next is death 💀 and everything ends after a while people forget about you and move on with the lives without you , Vanity upon Vanity.”

Sazaberg:

“Let's stop this generalisation. There are b@d people but it can't be more than 1% just a few bad eggs here and there.Lets just stop.”

Queen.dike:

“What dey really occur for this world???God created man and woman not man plus man na😢😢.”

Udochukwu_h:

“But why the government don't want to arrest them because it's against our law here in Nigeria.”

sisiherb:

“No be to bind side chick again bayi oooo, Na to bind side poran join.”

0ludaray:

“So why some pple come dey try silence oluwadolarze?”

I.s.tvgram:

“Exactly the way I said it, most of them wives are aware of whatever their husbands do, love of money.”

