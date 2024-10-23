Apostle Johnson Suleman has reacted to the apology made by actress Halima Abubakar after he dragged her court

The movie star had made some allegation against the clergy and was dragged to court for defamation

In his response, he said that he was maintaining the status quo and warned that people should stop calling him

Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries International, has reacted to the apology made by Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar over defamation.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had slammed a lawsuit on the actress for defamation after she claimed that she had an affair with him.

Apostle Johnson Suleman sends message to Halima Abubakar. Photo credit@halimaabubakar/@apostlejohnsonsuleman

In his response, he said that forgiveness for him was not memory loss. He added that he was maintaining the status quo.

Though he didn't explain the meaning of his statement, fans are of the opinion that the clergy was still planning to go ahead with the lawsuit slammed against the actress.

Apostle Johnson issues warning

In his post on X, the general overseer stated that many people had been calling him about Halima Abubakar's case.

He gave a stern warning to the people to stop disturbing him with calls.

Recall that siblings of the movie star also joined in making allegations against Apostle Johnson Suleman.

See the post here:

What fans said about Johnson's reaction

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Apostle Johnson said. Here are some of the comments below:

@olad:

"Forgiving an atrocity doesn’t mean forgetting it. However, maintaining the "status quo" suggests room for vengeance, which contradicts biblical teachings to let go of anger (Ephesians 4:31-32), avoid holding grudges (1 Corinthians 13:5), and release the desire for revenge (Romans 12:19)Though his approach is unchristian for a pastor, I support him because I believe evil thrives without consequences."

@Benking443:

"If you forgive her, another will do worse than her tomorrow."

@ChukwunyeluOrji:

"oga no body is calling you anything do your worst."

@smoke253:

"Romans 12:18 summaries it for me, thank you."

@realTobiAkinbo:

"Now they are accusing the devil for influencing her, they be like, na devil work. She should first give her life to christ, then go on a 30days and 30nights fasting and prayers for total cleansing."

@Henribankz:

"Oga practice what you preach."

@GarahGlori6019:

"Forgive and rest."

@soniaquee_n:

"This man is not a real man . His stories are everywhere with women. Very promiscuous man. I am sure Halima was threatened."

Halima Abubakar thanks helpers

Legit.ng had reported that the actress had returned to social media and her video has left fans worried about her health and present state.

In the clip, she said she couldn't recount what she had been through, adding that she wouldn't wish it on anyone.

The actress thanked all her helpers and she listed their names in the caption of the emotional post

