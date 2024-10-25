Comedian Deeone has been invited by the Nigerian Police Force after they got a report of cyberbullying against him

The police said the report has facts to back it up and it was important Deeone honours the invitation

Fans of the comedian shared different reactions to the police invite and some people advised him when he should turn up at the station

A petition has been filed against comedian and ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone, for cyberbullying.

He got an invite from the Nigerian Police Force informing him that a fact-finding report necessitated the invite. Hence, it was important that he reports to the police station at a given date.

The report noted that Deeone's action was likely to cause a breach of peace and it was addressed to the Assistant Inspector General of Police through the commissioner of police, ACP Elvis E. Amabeoku.

According to the police, they want to seek clarification from Deeone at the station in Alagbon close, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Several fans of the comedian made funny comments about the report. While some advised him not to go today Friday, October 25, others noted that prison life was beckoning on him.

See the police report below:

Peeps report to police report against Deeone

Check out some of the reactions to the police report against the ex-BBNaija housemate below:

@midecokercfr:

"A case of cyber bullying but na Anti-fraud go attend to you? Dee One, How many millions is it?"

@caylasdelight:

"No go today. Today na Friday."

@ushbebecomedian:

"Man of truth. Na so the matter dey be."

@demo_pumpin:

"Everything just get as e be…. But as dem don talk, abeg no go today ooo, go on monday."

@iamadeyeye1:

"If petition no scatter this country na podcast go scatter am."

@eshcisco:

"You go learn in a hard way inside Kirikiri werey."

