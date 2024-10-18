The Lagos State Police Command released the result of its investigation concerning the gold theft case of actress Lizzy Anjorin

Lizzy had visited a market to purchase some gold and was accused of stealing, but the police said it was a false allegation

The police said after the case was taken to court, the actress said she was no longer interested for reasons best known to her

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal has been cleared of the allegation of stealing gold at Oba Akintoye Market in the Lagos Island area of the state in February 2024.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the news in a chat with Punch recently.

According to him, the police command had investigated the video that showed Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal being accused of stealing was a mistake of facts.

Police shares more details about Liz's case

Narrating what happened at the scene of the incident, Hundeyin said the seller of the gold gave Anjorin wrong account details to transfer the N90, 000 but one digit was incorrect.

However, the movie star transferred the money to the account and the error was blamed on her and this led to her being tagged a thief.

The role interpreter took up the assault case with the police and arrest was made. After the case was taken to the court, Lizzy said she was no longer interested and the case was withdrawn.

Benjamin Hundeyin added:

“Lizzy Anjorin-Lawal transferred what she was supposed to transfer, which was about N90,000, into the wrong account that she was given and there was a receipt; when it was becoming too hot, she again transferred money to the correct account number they gave her. So, she did a double transfer just to avoid trouble, even though the mistake was not hers."

See Benjamin Hundeyin's statement below:

Reactions to Lizzy Anjorin's cleared theft case

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Lizzy Anjorin's cleared gold theft case below:

@chinco_babee:

"No one said she stole gold she only made a fake transfer."

@happiest_gurl07:

"You may not like her but She never stole anything, it was a malicious set up."

@chiamakaekemezie1:

"Imagine if it’s a case of jungle justice the would have beaten her to death or burn her. Medicine after death mtcheww."

@femijobi1_:

"Is about fake transfer nothing to do with stealing gold

@khufu257:

"Social media no go rest. Lizzy go drag all her enemies."

Lizzy Anjorin opens up on stealing allegation

Earlier, Lizzy Anjorin had responded to the theft allegation made against her during her visit to the Lagos Island market.

The film star claimed it was a set up and told her fans that they should hold 'Sepeteri' if anything happens to her.

The mother of one also mentioned that she owns a brand-new car worth millions of naira and questioned why she would resort to stealing N90k.

